Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.80 +0.19 +0.29%
Brent Crude 1 hour 70.26 +0.72 +1.04%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.061 -0.019 -0.62%
Mars US 17 mins 65.21 +0.79 +1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 +0.43 +0.64%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.09 +0.62 +1.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.061 -0.019 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.48 +0.30 +0.45%
Murban 18 hours 69.68 +0.35 +0.50%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.81 -0.16 -0.24%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.72 +0.53 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.43 -0.18 -0.25%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.13 -0.01 -0.01%
Girassol 18 hours 69.68 -0.01 -0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.32 +0.43 +0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 103 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 103 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 103 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 103 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 103 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 103 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 103 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 103 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 103 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.60 +0.71 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Giddings 18 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.06 +0.36 +0.52%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.56 +1.14 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.51 +1.14 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.51 +1.14 +1.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.06 +1.14 +1.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 3 hours Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 5 hours Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 6 hours Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 7 hours European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 8 hours Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 1 day Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 1 day Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 1 day U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 1 day Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 1 day Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 1 day IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 2 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 2 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 2 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 2 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 2 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 2 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 5 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 5 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 5 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 5 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 5 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 5 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 5 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 6 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 6 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 6 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 6 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 6 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 7 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 7 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 7 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 7 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 7 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 7 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices

This U.S. Lab Could Help Saudis Boost Crude Demand

This U.S. Lab Could Help Saudis Boost Crude Demand

Saudi Aramco quietly invested in…

Oil Traders Have Never Been This Bullish

Oil Traders Have Never Been This Bullish

Speculators have placed a record…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2018, 1:00 PM CST Oil tanker

One of the world’s biggest commodity traders, Trafigura, has signed a long-term agreement to transport 300,000 bpd from the Permian Basin to the port of Corpus Christi in Texas, via a pipeline expected to be operational in Q3 2019.

Trafigura has signed the deal with Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to deliver crude oil via the Cactus II Pipeline to U.S. and international refining customers, the company’s splitters and export terminal in Corpus Christi.

“This is one of the largest commitments of its kind to be signed in the US and solidifies Trafigura’s position as a leading US exporter of crude oil and refined products,” said Corey Prologo, Head of Oil Trading and Director for Trafigura North America.

While Trafigura is strengthening its U.S. position, Plains All American Pipeline said earlier this week that it had received sufficient binding commitments to allow it to proceed with the construction of the new Cactus II Pipeline which includes a combination of existing pipelines and two new pipelines.

The new pipeline system, once in service, will add up to 585,000 bpd of Permian Basin pipeline takeaway capacity at a time in which Permian production is expected to continue to grow, leading analysts wondering whether there would be enough pipeline capacity to transport the increased oil production.

Related: OPEC Drives Oil Prices Back Up

Another commodity trader, Vitol, signed last month an agreement with Harvest Pipeline Company—an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy Company—to explore joint development of a crude oil terminal in the Port of Corpus Christi, in response to increased demand for crude oil transportation from the Permian and Eagle Ford.

Midstream companies will continue to pour billions of dollars into takeaway capacity infrastructure in the Permian, with each project worth around US$1 billion, for a total of tens of billions of dollars, Aaron Blomquist, managing director, investment banking with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., told Midland Reporter-Telegram in an interview last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd

Next Post

Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com