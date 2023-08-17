Brazil Looks To Introduce Emissions Cap

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.16 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.96 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.59 +1.39 +1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.024 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.821 -0.046 -1.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.18 -1.81 -2.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.821 -0.046 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.28 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.88 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.19 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.15 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.36 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.48 -1.61 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.53 -1.61 -1.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.78 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.98 -1.61 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.28 -1.61 -2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.48 -1.61 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Citigroup Says To Short Oil After Summer Is Over

China’s Oil Imports From Iran Set To Hit Decade-High In August

China’s Oil Imports From Iran Set To Hit Decade-High In August

China is expected to import…

Chinese Refiners Ramp Up Processing In July

Chinese Refiners Ramp Up Processing In July

Chinese refiners ramped up the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Looks To Introduce Emissions Cap

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 17, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

The Brazilian government is considering an emissions cap and protection for indigenous communities involved in carbon offsetting as part of a new carbon market, Rafael Dubeux, a senior coordinator of the country’s energy transition plan, told Reuters in an interview.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his administration are looking to accelerate an “ecological and energy transformation” after Lula’s predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro, presided over record deforestation in the Amazon.  

Now the new administration has submitted legislation to Brazil’s Congress, which is expected to discuss this month the creation of a new regulated carbon market with emission caps for companies. Those caps will hit the oil and gas producers, including state oil giant Petrobras.

Steel, cement, aluminum, and meat processors and producers will also be hit by the cap in the new carbon market, Dubeux told Reuters. The cap would be for company emissions for firms that emit more than 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually.

The companies that will be affected by the emissions cap represent just 0.1% of all Brazilian firms, but they emit almost half of the country’s emissions, Dubeux added. 

The new carbon market, if approved by Brazil’s Congress, will not take effect immediately. There would be two years of monitoring of emissions before the cap and emissions credits market officially come into effect.  

Despite the efforts to accelerate emissions reductions, the Brazilian administration has signaled that there isn’t a discrepancy in Brazil’s efforts to advance the energy transition and its state oil company Petrobras pursuing drilling in domestic frontier areas.  

“There is no contradiction. You indicate where you want to get and then you'll need resources for that,” Lula’s chief of staff Rui Costa said in a radio interview this week carried by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to build a sustainable, renewable energy matrix, but it's obvious that we need to fund that transition process,” Costa added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

WoodMac: Fivefold Annual Jump In Global Offshore Wind Is “Unrealistic”

Next Post

WoodMac: Fivefold Annual Jump In Global Offshore Wind Is “Unrealistic”

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com