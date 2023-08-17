WoodMac: Fivefold Annual Jump In Global Offshore Wind Is “Unrealistic”

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.74 +1.36 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.53 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.74 +1.54 +1.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.641 +0.049 +1.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.851 -0.016 -0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 80.18 -1.81 -2.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.851 -0.016 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.28 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.88 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.19 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 625 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.15 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.80 +0.39 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.36 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.96 -0.86 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 78 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.48 -1.61 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.53 -1.61 -1.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 79.78 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 76.98 -1.61 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.28 -1.61 -2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.48 -1.61 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.63 -1.61 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.30 -1.66 -1.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.61 -1.61 -2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.66 -1.61 -2.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.86 -1.61 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -1.75 -2.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

WoodMac: Fivefold Annual Jump In Global Offshore Wind Is “Unrealistic”

China's Falling Imports and Deflation Pose Challenges for Commodity Traders

China's Falling Imports and Deflation Pose Challenges for Commodity Traders

Amidst a prevailing backdrop of…

Oil Majors Eye Higher Shale Output This Year

Oil Majors Eye Higher Shale Output This Year

U.S. shale is expected to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

WoodMac: Fivefold Annual Jump In Global Offshore Wind Is “Unrealistic”

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 17, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Governments’ collective target to have offshore wind capacity jump fivefold annually by 2030 is unrealistic and would require $27 billion of secured investment by 2026 if it is to meet that growth in annual installations, excluding China, by the end of the decade, Wood Mackenzie said in a new report on Thursday.

Governments in the U.S. and Europe plan to significantly increase offshore wind capacity to boost green energy and reduce dependence on foreign fossil fuel sources.

The Biden Administration alone targets to build 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030. The Administration said in February this year that offshore wind rights in the Gulf of Mexico—the stronghold of the U.S. oil and gas production and export facilities – would contribute to the U.S goals of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030, as well as 15 GW specifically of floating offshore wind by 2035.

In the UK, the ambition is to deploy up to 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030, with up to 5 GW coming from floating offshore wind. The UK currently has around 14 GW of offshore wind capacity, enough to power over 10 million homes.

Chris Seiple, Vice Chair, Power and Renewables at Wood Mackenzie, co-author of the report, said that “Nearly 80 GW of annual installations to meet all government targets is not realistic, even achieving our forecasted 30 GW in additions will prove unrealistic if there isn’t immediate investment in the supply chain.”

“Adjustments and new policies by governments and developers will be required to transform the supply chain to deliver offshore wind projects at industrial scale,” Seiple added.

Investment is currently difficult to raise, due to low offshore margins, WoodMac says. Moreover, the uncertainty of project timing could result in very different supply-chain needs, the consultancy noted.

“The uncertainty surrounding project timing is a large reason why supply chain participants hesitate to expand further,” said Finlay Clark, Senior Research Analyst at Wood Mackenzie and co-author of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Seeks More Secrecy In Its Energy Sector To Protect National Security

Next Post

China Seeks More Secrecy In Its Energy Sector To Protect National Security

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com