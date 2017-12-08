Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction

The state-run oil company PEMEX blamed the failure of a recent deep-water Gulf of Mexico auction in the on competition from ongoing tenders in Brazil, according to a new report from Reuters.

Weak investor appetite for Mexico’s blocks was also due to low oil prices, the company added, although 30 oil companies had at least started the pre-qualifying process.

“(One) factor that affected appetite for new projects was the investment commitment recently taken on by possible bidders,” Pemex said in a statement. Fearing that interest may wane, Mexico reduced the Pemex stake in the project up for tender from 49% to 40%. The oil regulator eventually canceled the tender for the project due to lack of interest.

The disinterest doesn’t bode well for Mexico, who recently opened up its energy industry by ending Pemex’s long monopoly.

Mexico’s competition for this auction—Brazil—had accepted bids for its eight blocks in late October, six of which went to multinational oil majors, including Shell and ExxonMobil. The same firms had been interested in the Nobilis-Maximino blocks before they made deals with Brazil.

“Pemex will continue to promote its partnership strategy in several oil fields that present less technical difficulties and lower risks,” the company said.

Shell is confident that it can produce oil from Brazil’s promising prolific pre-salt layer for less than $40 per barrel, which is why the supermajor made a competitive bid in the Brazilian auction, Wael Sawan, Executive Vice President Deepwater at Shell, told Reuters earlier this year.

The pre-salt layer holds high-quality and prolific oil reserves, and recent Brazilian reforms have made them more attractive assets, Sawan told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil industry event in Rio de Janeiro in October. Shell believes that it can extract oil from those fields below its targeted breakeven cost of $40 a barrel, otherwise it would not have taken part in the auction, Shell’s manager noted.

“The success rate in the pre-salt is higher than anywhere else,” Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente said. “You need to be where there is high productivity and a low cost of lifting. Pre-salt is one of these areas.”

