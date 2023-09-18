Brazil Could Drill For Oil In Environmentally Sensitive Offshore Area

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.66 +0.89 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.46 +0.53 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.99 +0.64 +0.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.697 +0.053 +2.00%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 90.92 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 18 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 657 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 18 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 110 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.57 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 92.17 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.42 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 86.47 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 85.02 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 93.62 -0.14 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 17 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 16 hours Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?

Breaking News:

Germany Sees Renewables Generating Over 50% Of Its Electricity In 2023

Builds In Crude, Fuel Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Builds In Crude, Fuel Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Crude prices dipped briefly on…

Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Rise As Lachin Road Blockade Continues

Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Rise As Lachin Road Blockade Continues

Amidst an ongoing blockade, a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Could Drill For Oil In Environmentally Sensitive Offshore Area

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 18, 2023, 7:30 AM CDT

Brazil could launch oil exploration in an environmentally sensitive deepwater basin if state oil giant Petrobras has a “cautious” approach to drilling in the area, according to Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

The so-called Equatorial Margin offshore Brazil including the Foz do Amazonas, Pará-Maranhão, and Barreirinhas basins, and is estimated to hold large oil and gas reserves.  

“We may need oil from the Equatorial Margin on the condition that Petrobras take environmental precautions and Petrobras is very willing to consider this,” Haddad said in a television interview on Sunday, carried by Reuters.

Earlier this year, Brazil’s environmental protection agency, Ibama, refused to grant approval for a controversial offshore oil project in the area led by Petrobras. The company was preparing to drill a well in the Foz do Amazonas area in the Equatorial Margin where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic.

The block in the Foz do Amazonas basin, off Brazil’s northern coast, is close to the mouth of the Amazon River, which prompted the environmentalist protest that eventually led to the regulator’s decision.

Petrobras has appealed the decision of the environmental protection agency.

The administration of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looking to accelerate the energy transition, but it is also betting on continued development of the oil and gas industry, to pay for more incentives for green initiatives.

Despite the efforts to accelerate emissions reductions, the Brazilian administration has signaled that there isn’t a discrepancy in Brazil’s efforts to advance the energy transition and its state oil company Petrobras pursuing drilling in domestic frontier areas.

“There is no contradiction. You indicate where you want to get and then you'll need resources for that,” Lula’s chief of staff Rui Costa said in a radio interview last month carried by Reuters.

“We are going to build a sustainable, renewable energy matrix, but it's obvious that we need to fund that transition process,” Costa added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Diesel Shortage Pushes Russia’s ESPO Crude Above Brent

Next Post

China Triples Diesel Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com