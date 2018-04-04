Big Oil Shuns Unexplored Acreage In Largest U.S Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.60 +0.23 +0.36%
Brent Crude 1 hour 68.02 -0.10 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.709 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 1 hour 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.98 -1.50 -2.26%
Urals 18 hours 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.25 +0.13 +0.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.709 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 7 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 7 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 8 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 8 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 8 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 8 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 8 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.98 -1.50 -2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.01 +1.50 +4.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.01 +0.50 +0.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.76 +0.50 +0.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.01 +0.50 +0.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.01 +0.50 +0.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.01 +0.50 +0.92%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.01 +0.50 +0.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.50 +0.79%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.76 +0.50 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.21 +0.46 +0.70%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 18 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.30 -1.86 -2.69%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.27 +0.50 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 38 mins Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 5 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 1 day Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 9 hours Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 6 hours Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 1 day Mexico Expects Meeting Of Ministers To Decide Scope Of NAFTA Deal Basics
  • 5 hours Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?
  • 11 hours Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 1 day Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 2 hours Cyber Attack on Major US Pipeline Network
  • 1 day America's First Climate Change Refugees

Breaking News:

Environmental Group Vows To Sue Shell Over Climate Change

Is This The Future Of Lithium Mining?

Is This The Future Of Lithium Mining?

Demand for lithium is soaring,…

3 Reasons Buying To Buy Untrendy MLPs

3 Reasons Buying To Buy Untrendy MLPs

While Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Shuns Unexplored Acreage In Largest U.S Oil & Gas Lease Sale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2018, 3:30 PM CDT offshore rig

The world’s biggest oil companies preferred to bid on areas close to existing infrastructure and largely stayed out of unexplored acreage in last month’s lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, which drew bids on just 1 percent of the total area up for grabs, despite the U.S. Administration touting it as the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history.

The lease sale offered 77.3 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico comprised of 14,431 blocks. The number of blocks that received bids was 148—just 1 percent of the blocks offered. The sum of high bids was US$124.8 million, with bids totaling US$139 million.

The top companies based on the total number of high bids submitted ranked as follows: BP, Chevron, Shell, Total, and Hess Corporation, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said. In terms of the single highest bids, Total led the ranking, followed by Shell and Chevron.

“Today’s lease sale is yet another step our nation has taken to achieve economic security and energy dominance,” Interior Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Joe Balash said after the lease sale.

However, according to a Reuters analysis on the areas and bids, Big Oil was targeting mostly areas very close to existing infrastructure to maximize the discovery potential and minimize development costs of a potential discovery. Out of the 105 new U.S. leases in the Gulf of Mexico at water depths of more than 656 feet, 85 leases were adjacent to existing leased acreage or platforms, while another 17 leases lie within two miles from existing infrastructure or leases, the analysis showed.

Both BP and Shell told Reuters that with this lease sale they were targeting acreage close to their respective facilities and production in order to build onto their existing acreage.

The focus on highly developed areas in this lease sale highlights the trend that companies are not yet willing to splash money on prospecting in far-off and unexplored areas, just as they started to generate more cash and profits after the downturn.

“Spending a lot of money to prospect is probably not going to be looked upon with favor by investors,” Michael Cohen, director of commodity research at Barclays, told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine Set For Major Slump

Next Post

Environmental Group Vows To Sue Shell Over Climate Change

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com