  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

VW Hopes To Tap Chinese EV Market with $700M Xpeng Investment

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Revenues Slump To The Lowest Level Since 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Revenues Slump To The Lowest Level Since 2021

In May, Saudi Arabia’s oil…

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

While demand has already returned…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Big Oil Profits To Take a Hit Amid Lower Oil And Gas Prices Big Oil companies

By Alex Kimani - Jul 26, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Big Oil companies Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) are both set to report a significant drop in second quarter profits when they return their quarterly scorecards on the 28th of July thanks to a sharp decline in oil and gas prices compared to a year ago.

Analysts expect Exxon to post Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04, a huge 50.4% drop from EPS of $4.14 in the second quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings dropped to about $7.8 billion from $17.85 in the year-ago quarter in large part due to lower natural gas prices and weaker oil refining margins. Its revenue is expected to decline 31.8% year-over-year from $115.68 billion to $78.85 billion.

Exxon’s close peer, Chevron, is not expected to do much better, with the company telling investors earlier this week that it expects its 2Q earnings to drop by nearly 50% from the year-ago quarter. 

In the company’s preliminary 2Q results released Monday, Chevron said it expects to report a profit of $6 billion for the quarter, good for a 48.3% year-over-year decline although ahead of Wall Street expectations per a Bloomberg survey of $5.5 billion.

Chevron expects to post an adjusted profit of $5.8 million or $3.08 per share, also better than the Street expectation of $2.97. 

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline futures have hit their highest in nearly nine months after an unplanned outage at Exxon Mobil's Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The refinery is expected to keep a gasoline-making catalytic cracker down for several weeks, which is likely to lead to price increases as demand grows.

The Baton Rouge refinery has two fluid catalytic cracker units of equal size and with a combined capacity of 243.5K bbl/day, with one unit reportedly shut since Thursday when it tripped offline.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



