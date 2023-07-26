Kurdistan Partially Honors Oil Supply Commitment To Federal Iraqi Govt

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.69 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.79 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.78 -1.27 -1.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.087 -3.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.919 +0.066 +2.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.48 +0.89 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.919 +0.066 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.36 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.67 +2.39 +2.87%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.82 +0.47 +0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 603 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.02 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.04 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.38 +0.89 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.78 +0.89 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 80.03 +0.89 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.18 +0.89 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 73.88 +0.89 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.88 +0.89 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.18 +0.89 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.13 +0.89 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.48 +0.89 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.86 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.20 +1.65 +1.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.25 +1.00 +1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.75 +2.60%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Kurdistan Partially Honors Oil Supply Commitment To Federal Iraqi Govt

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fell 34% In The First Half Of 2023

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fell 34% In The First Half Of 2023

U.S. natural gas prices dropped…

Bullish Sentiment Slowly Builds In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Slowly Builds In Oil Markets

Oil prices are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdistan Partially Honors Oil Supply Commitment To Federal Iraqi Govt

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 26, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan is partially honoring the recent deal with the federal government of Iraq to supply crude from the region to Iraqi, an unnamed source told Argus on Wednesday.  

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) supplies 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Iraq’s northern refineries, as part of the Iraq-Kurdistan deal under which the semi-autonomous region should deliver at least 400,000 bpd to the Iraqi storage tanks at the Ceyhan port in Turkey for sale to the international markets by Iraqi state oil marketing firm SOMO. If the crude cannot be exported from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean – as is the case currently – it should be directed to Iraqi refineries, including those in northern Iraq, Argus notes.

The KRG has been handing over 50,000-60,000 bpd of oil to Baghdad since the middle of June as part of the budget deal under which the federal government of Iraq will be responsible for exporting Kurdistan’s crude oil. SOMO is now in charge of marketing Kurdistan’s crude, after the region had sold the oil independently for years.

“We have handed over 50,000-60,000 barrels of oil since mid-June,” to the federal government of Iraq, Omed Sabah, President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, told local news outlet Kurdistan 24 in an interview published on Monday.

Despite the new budget deal, under which Kurdistan is entitled to a 12.67% share of the Iraqi budget, most of the oil from Kurdistan hasn’t been exported since the end of March this year.

Iraq and Kurdistan have not exported crude oil from Ceyhan since March 25, due to ongoing disputes about who is in charge of exports.  

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, is currently exporting oil only via its southern oil export terminals. Around 450,000 bpd of exports from the northern fields and from Kurdistan continue to be shut in.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rolls-Royce Shares Skyrocket 20% On Long-Haul Travel Boom

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com