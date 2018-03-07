IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.32 -1.28 -2.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.50 -1.29 -1.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.039 +1.42%
Mars US 23 hours 61.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
Urals 2 days 61.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.68 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.039 +1.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.83 +0.60 +0.98%
Murban 2 days 65.23 +0.65 +1.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.94 -0.12 -0.20%
Basra Light 2 days 61.16 +0.28 +0.46%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.36 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Girassol 2 days 65.87 -0.09 -0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.92 -1.98 -4.96%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.10 +0.03 +0.10%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.60 +0.03 +0.05%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.10 +0.03 +0.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.10 +0.03 +0.06%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.10 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.60 +0.03 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.31 +1.35 +2.08%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.55 +0.03 +0.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.05 +0.03 +0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.36 +0.03 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 7 hours Bezos Unseats Gates On Forbes Rich List As Trump Slumps Over 200 places.
  • 54 mins Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 5 hours U.S.-China Trade Deficit Was More Than $375 billion Last Year
  • 5 hours Microsoft Announces First Renewable Energy Deal In India
  • 22 hours Diesel Collapse Gives Automakers Carbon Headache
  • 22 hours IEA Slaps OPEC in the Face with 5-Year Oil Forecast
  • 9 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 1 day German Neo-Nazis Are Trying To Infiltrate Daimler: Works Council
  • 9 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 6 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 1 day Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 8 hours Diplomatic Breakthrough: North Korea Agrees To Halt Nuclear Tests If Granted U.S. Meeting
  • 9 hours Aston Martin Lagonda - New Star On Electric (Car) Sky!

Breaking News:

Russia Not Joining OPEC, But Need To Cooperate Is ‘Obvious’

Alt Text

Oil Jumps On Libya Export Outage, Saudi Comments

Crude oil started the week…

Alt Text

What Is The Right Price For Oil In A Balanced Market?

The current shale narrative has…

Alt Text

Analysts Expect Oil Prices To Rise This Year

Analysts polled by Reuters expect…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 07, 2018, 9:15 AM CST fracking rig

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) leadership does not believe President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported aluminum and steel will affect the global oil trade.

“I think the impact on the global oil markets will be limited if any,” Executive Director Fatih Birol told CNBC during the ongoing CERA Week conference in Houston. “We may see some impact. There is major infrastructure construction in Texas, lots of pipelines. We do not know the [tariff] proposal yet in detail, but if there are some cost implications, this may cause some changes in the plans. But I don’t see this causing major changes in global oil markets.”

He added: “We follow us oil production really closely. In 2009, we said a silent revolution is happening in the US and it will have a lot of implications. And we see now that the silent shale revolution is very, very loud. So, as a result of that we think in the next five years to come, the US will put its stamp in the global oil market.”

Birol added that the U.S. could begin producing up to 12 million barrels per day by 2023. Current production estimates by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) put national output at 11 million barrels per day by the end of 2019.

Steel and aluminum tariffs, while likely not a severe blow to the oil industry, would hike the cost of infrastructure projects in the energy industry, analysts say.

"The real question is whether the U.S. steel industry has the capacity to supply every pipeline project in the United States," said Libby Toudouze, portfolio manager at Cushing Asset Management, according to CNBC. "Let's say in 2017, 2018 we need 300 miles of pipeline, and the U.S. steel companies' maximum capacity could crank out 100 miles of pipe. It's not reasonable for us to hold up the 200 miles of pipeline because the U.S. guys can't scale to get there," she said.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Analysts Expect Oil Prices To Rise This Year
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Iran Could Lose 500,000 Bpd If Trump Trashes Deal

Iran Could Lose 500,000 Bpd If Trump Trashes Deal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com