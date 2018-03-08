Shell And Saudi Aramco To Team Up On Global Gas Projects

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 31 mins 60.33 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 1 hour 63.87 -0.47 -0.73%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.748 -0.008 -0.29%
Mars US 1 hour 58.92 -1.08 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.68 -0.57 -0.90%
Urals 2 days 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.89 -0.79 -1.42%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.748 -0.008 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 18 hours 64.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 60.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 18 hours 59.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 18 hours 65.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.68 -0.57 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.65 -1.45 -4.82%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.65 -1.70 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.15 -1.45 -2.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.65 -0.70 -1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.15 +2.05 +4.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.15 +2.05 +4.01%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.90 -1.45 -2.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.65 -1.45 -2.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 56.50 -1.25 -2.16%
Giddings 18 hours 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.06 -0.25 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 54.07 -1.03 -1.87%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.02 -1.03 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.02 -1.03 -1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 56.57 -1.03 -1.79%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.91 -1.45 -2.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Snap to lay off 10% of its engineers
  • 7 hours Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 6 hours Cities Emit 60% More Carbon Than Thought
  • 4 hours Saudi IPO May Be Delayed
  • 16 hours Tesla Semi Sets Out on First Cargo Trip
  • 9 hours SEC orders Crypto exchanges to register with agency
  • 2 hours Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 22 hours Russia Not Joining OPEC
  • 4 hours Papuans Blame Exxon for Quake
  • 2 hours Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 7 hours Eleven nations - But Not U.S. - To Sign Trans-Pacific Trade Deal!
  • 4 hours Iranian Regime Refuses Cooperation For Peace In The Region!
  • 1 day CERAweek Meeting
  • 7 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 9 hours GM Plans To Cut 5,000 South Korean Jobs

Breaking News:

Big Oil Lawsuits Jeopardize NYSE’s Chances To Host Aramco IPO

Oil Profits Are Fueling South Sudan’s Civil War

Oil Profits Are Fueling South Sudan’s Civil War

Two years after gaining its…

Shale Pioneer Issues Warning To U.S. Drillers

Shale Pioneer Issues Warning To U.S. Drillers

Shale pioneer Mark Papa has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell And Saudi Aramco To Team Up On Global Gas Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 08, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Rig

Shell and Saudi Aramco signed on Thursday a preliminary agreement to pursue gas projects worldwide, as the Anglo-Dutch supermajor is increasingly betting on natural gas production and Aramco seeks to expand its gas business.

“It is a discussion that began some time ago and now we have signed a memorandum to work on gas projects from upstream to downstream across the world and in Saudi Arabia. Concrete projects would be announced in due course,” Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden told Reuters after the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The preliminary deal was signed during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in London, where he is expected to discuss, among other economic projects, the pitch of the London Stock Exchange to host the international listing of Saudi Aramco, expected to be the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history. UK officials don’t expect an imminent announcement of Saudi Arabia’s decision on the international venue for the listing, a person familiar with the plans for the Crown Prince’s visit told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Aramco’s intention to expand its portfolio with gas projects in Saudi Arabia and abroad could boost the valuation of the company ahead of the listing, currently expected in the second half of this year, although Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih hinted on Thursday that the IPO could slip into 2019.

For Shell, new gas projects fit very well into its plans to have a more gas-weighted portfolio in the future.

“A major contribution we can make right now is to continue to expand the role of natural gas, which makes up half of our total production,” CEO Ben van Beurden said in a new Shell report released on Thursday.

Earlier this week, van Beurden told the CERAWeek conference in Houston that meeting Shell’s target to cut greenhouse gas emissions “could mean switching the company’s product mix of oil and natural gas from 50 percent gas to 75 percent.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Total Finalizes $7.5B Maersk Oil Acquisition

Next Post

Big Oil Lawsuits Jeopardize NYSE’s Chances To Host Aramco IPO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com