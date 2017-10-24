Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.49 +0.59 +1.14%
Brent Crude 58.05 +0.78 +1.36%
Mars US 52.88 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
Urals 54.10 +0.31 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.31 +0.20 +0.41%
Natural Gas 3.119 -0.04 -1.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.48 +0.70 +1.28%
Murban 58.23 +0.65 +1.13%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.06 -0.18 -0.33%
Basra Light 53.13 -0.25 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 57.06 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 57.78 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.02 -0.50 -1.27%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Giddings 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 45.85 +0.43 +0.95%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.35 +0.43 +0.90%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Buena Vista 57.85 +0.43 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 hours Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 8 hours Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 13 hours UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 17 hours LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 19 hours Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 23 hours Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 1 day Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 1 day Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 4 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 4 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 4 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 4 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 4 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 4 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 4 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 4 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 4 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 4 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 5 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 5 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 5 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 5 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 5 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 5 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 6 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 6 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 6 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 7 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 7 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 7 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 7 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs

Breaking News:

Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”

Are Oil Markets Becoming Immune To Geopolitical Risk?

Are Oil Markets Becoming Immune To Geopolitical Risk?

The geopolitical risk premium in…

OPEC Looks To Permanently Expand The Cartel

OPEC Looks To Permanently Expand The Cartel

OPEC Secretary General Mohamed Barkindo…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”

By Irina Slav - Oct 24, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Coal

In a statement sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), two coal industry groups have urged the authority to fix the “catastrophe” that happened over the last seven years in U.S. coal. FERC should start doing this by supporting Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s proposal for the grid, the National Mining Association and the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity said.

Secretary Perry’s proposal envisages higher payments to coal and nuclear power plant operators for maintaining the grid during severe weather conditions. According to him, the payment increase will help ensure that the plant operators have 90 days worth of fuel stocked on site, which will in turn ensure that they have the capability to guarantee grid stability.

In their statement, the two industry groups said FERC has the responsibility to support Perry’s proposal as a way of mitigating the effects of anti-coal regulation approved over the last seven years that led to the retirement or plan for retirement of 101 GW of installed coal power generation capacity.

"This catastrophic pace of retirements has caused cascading effects throughout the coal industry and industries that support coal, like railway and barge transportation, not to mention coal producing communities. The country is at a crossroads, and urgent Commission action is required before the value provided by critical baseload generation capacity is lost forever," the two organizations warned.

Related: Can India Overtake China In The EV Revolution?

Coal accounted for 30 percent of the U.S. energy mix in the first half of the year—just one percentage point below natural gas. Production in the first two quarters of the year averaged 192 million short tons – a decline from the second half of 2016, but higher than in the first two quarters of last year.

According to a recent report from the Union of Concerned Scientists, the share of coal in the U.S. energy mixed used to be 51 percent in 2008 and the current 30-percent share will continue to fall as about a fifth of the existing coal-fired power plants are uneconomical amid lower electricity prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com