OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.53 +0.63 +1.21%
Brent Crude 58.30 +1.03 +1.80%
Mars US 52.88 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
Urals 54.06 -0.04 -0.07%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.31 +0.20 +0.41%
Natural Gas 3.148 -0.01 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.48 +0.70 +1.28%
Murban 58.23 +0.65 +1.13%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.06 -0.18 -0.33%
Basra Light 53.13 -0.25 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 57.06 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 57.78 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.26 -0.26 -0.66%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 46.42 +0.57 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 50.37 +0.57 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 50.37 +0.57 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.92 +0.57 +1.18%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Buena Vista 57.85 +0.43 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 54 mins Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 2 hours Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 3 hours Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 4 hours Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 5 hours OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 6 hours Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 7 hours Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 14 hours Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 19 hours UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 23 hours LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 1 day Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 1 day Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 1 day Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 4 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 4 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 4 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 4 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 4 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 4 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 4 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 4 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 4 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 5 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 5 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 5 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 5 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 5 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 5 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 6 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 6 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 6 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 6 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

OPEC Looks To Permanently Expand The Cartel

OPEC Looks To Permanently Expand The Cartel

OPEC Secretary General Mohamed Barkindo…

World Class Copper Auction Draws Major Interest

World Class Copper Auction Draws Major Interest

Peru’s mega Michiquillay copper is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT OPEC

OPEC’s newest member country, Equatorial Guinea, is seeking to lift its crude production after smaller oil companies acquired stakes in offshore oil fields operated by U.S. Hess Corporation, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hess Corporation said that it had entered into an agreement to sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy for a total consideration of US$650 million, effective January 1, 2017. Hess holds an 85-percent paying interest and is operator of the fields, while Tullow Oil holds a 15-percent paying interest, and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea holds a 5-percent carried interest.

The sale is part of Hess’s strategy to invest in higher-return assets and divest more mature, higher-cost assets, while Kosmos Energy sees the deal as capturing “a material position in proven but under-explored oil basin.”

Kosmos buying Hess’s interest in the Ceiba and Okume oil fields offshore Equatorial Guinea could boost the country’s production in the short to medium term, Obiang Lima told Bloomberg.

“For Equatorial Guinea, for Nigeria, for any producers it’s the same story -- we have been two years reducing costs, drilling very few wells,” the minister added.  

“The price that we’re having right now, we’re coming to the conclusion that we need to be realistic and learn to live with that price,” Obiang Lima told Bloomberg, commenting on the current oil prices.  

In May this year, Equatorial Guinea became a member of OPEC, and apart from being the newest member, it’s also the smallest producing nation part of the cartel. According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Equatorial Guinea’s production was 141,000 bpd in September, up from 133,000 bpd in August. Crude oil production averaged 185,000 bpd in 2015, and 164,000 bpd in 2016.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”

Next Post

Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com