Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.50 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.109 -0.023 -1.10%

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.74 -0.42 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.44 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.71 +0.82 +1.23%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.37 +0.93 +1.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 +0.59 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.19 -0.16 -0.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.40 +1.15 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.30 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.70 +0.95 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.90 +1.10 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.60 +0.85 +1.33%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.60 +0.85 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.80 +0.95 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.70 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.70 +0.85 +1.33%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.46 -0.90 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.25 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.20 +0.95 +1.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.20 +0.95 +1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Biden To Shift FERC Balance To Democrats

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 09, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Democrats will have nominated the majority of the five-member independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) if President Joe Biden’s nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

President Biden announced on Thursday his intent to nominate Willie L. Phillips, Jr. as a Commissioner of the FERC, the White House said today.

The independent FERC agency regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity, and other energy projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

“As the Biden Administration works to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and create a clean electricity grid by 2035, FERC will maintain an important role regulating the transmission of carbon-free energy across the country,” the White House said.

Phillips, currently Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, “was a thoughtful and innovative leader in modernizing the energy grid, implementing the District’s aggressive clean energy and climate goals, and in protecting the District’s customers,” according to the White House.

Phillips, if confirmed by the Senate, is poised to succeed Neil Chatterjee, who stepped down from FERC in August.

“Thrilled @POTUS has nominated my friend @wlphillips to serve @ferc Should he be confirmed it would be an honor to have him succeed me,” Chatterjee tweeted today.

In response to President Biden’s intention to nominate Phillips as a Commissioner, FERC Chairman Rich Glick said on Thursday:

“I congratulate DC Public Service Commission Chairman Willie Phillips on his selection to be the next member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He is highly qualified and very well regarded.”

Glick noted that FERC’s work is essential to advancing the U.S. clean energy transition and to ensuring the reliability and security of American energy infrastructure.

“A five-member Commission is critical to ensuring this important work continues. As is tradition, the Commission stands ready to support Chairman Phillips during the confirmation process,” Glick added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

