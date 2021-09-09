Biden To Shift FERC Balance To Democrats

Democrats will have nominated the majority of the five-member independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) if President Joe Biden’s nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

President Biden announced on Thursday his intent to nominate Willie L. Phillips, Jr. as a Commissioner of the FERC, the White House said today.

The independent FERC agency regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity, and other energy projects, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

“As the Biden Administration works to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and create a clean electricity grid by 2035, FERC will maintain an important role regulating the transmission of carbon-free energy across the country,” the White House said.

Phillips, currently Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, “was a thoughtful and innovative leader in modernizing the energy grid, implementing the District’s aggressive clean energy and climate goals, and in protecting the District’s customers,” according to the White House.

Phillips, if confirmed by the Senate, is poised to succeed Neil Chatterjee, who stepped down from FERC in August.

“Thrilled @POTUS has nominated my friend @wlphillips to serve @ferc Should he be confirmed it would be an honor to have him succeed me,” Chatterjee tweeted today.

In response to President Biden’s intention to nominate Phillips as a Commissioner, FERC Chairman Rich Glick said on Thursday:

“I congratulate DC Public Service Commission Chairman Willie Phillips on his selection to be the next member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He is highly qualified and very well regarded.”

Glick noted that FERC’s work is essential to advancing the U.S. clean energy transition and to ensuring the reliability and security of American energy infrastructure.

“A five-member Commission is critical to ensuring this important work continues. As is tradition, the Commission stands ready to support Chairman Phillips during the confirmation process,” Glick added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: