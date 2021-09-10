Democrat Clean Energy Program Doesn’t Include Natural Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 69.72 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins 72.92 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 4.938 -0.093 -1.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 2.146 +0.032 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 51 mins 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.50 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.40 +0.96 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.73 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.36 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Democrat Clean Energy Program Doesn’t Include Natural Gas

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 10, 2021, 8:30 AM CDT

A fact sheet released by the Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday included a plan to pay electric utilities to generate more power from clean sources.

But that plan, dubbed the Clean Electricity Payment Program, won’t include electricity sourced from natural gas—a far cleaner alternative to coal or even crude oil.

The goal of what would be a $150 billion program is to have 80% of all power generated in the United States come from “clean power” by 2030. The Democrats hope to include the payment program in the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Natural gas won’t be included in that 80%, because according to the fact sheet, the law spells out a .10 metric tons of Co2e per MWh rate in order to qualify for the subsidies—a level that is so low that utilities couldn’t even hope to achieve it through natural gas sources.

The program would give the grants to electricity providers who increase the amount of energy from clean sources by 4% from the previous year.

But it’s not just about carrots.

Conversely, the stick in this scenario is that electricity providers who fail to ratchet up clean energy by 4% in a given year will owe the Energy Department some money.

The program would start in 2023 and run to 2030.



