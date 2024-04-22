Biden Unlikely to Strictly Enforce Sanctions on Iranian Oil Ahead of Elections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 14 mins 83.00 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.84 -0.45 -0.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.09 -0.45 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.029 +1.66%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.690 -0.021 -0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 171 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.690 -0.021 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 87.52 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.76 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.27 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 874 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 88.05 +0.44 +0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 3 days 89.20 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 327 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 69.02 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.37 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.62 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.72 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.47 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.42 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.82 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 20 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Gazprom Shut Down Dozens of Natural Gas Wells Ahead of Spring Floods

Oil Prices Settle Near $90 Despite Rising Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Settle Near $90 Despite Rising Geopolitical Risk

Oil prices have settled around…

Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm

Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Unlikely to Strictly Enforce Sanctions on Iranian Oil Ahead of Elections

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 22, 2024, 7:15 AM CDT

Despite a new package of sanctions against Iran targeting financial institutions, ports, vessels, and refineries that knowingly process Iranian oil shipments, the U.S. Administration is unlikely to “strongly enforce” the restrictions in an election year, Amrita Sen, founder and research director of Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

“I think all sanctions are sanctions on paper, with anything that remotely causes oil prices to go up, I don't believe they will enforce it strongly,” the research analyst told Bloomberg.   

“What I really want to highlight is this is a US election year, so let’s not kid ourselves,” the analyst noted.

Moreover, China is buying most of Iran's crude oil exports, and the majority of buyers in the world’s top crude oil importer are the independent refiners, the so-called ‘teapots’ in the Shandong province, which are not connected with the U.S. financial system in any way.

Therefore, the U.S. doesn’t have any means to enforce sanctions on China’s independent refiners for buying Iranian crude oil, Energy Aspects’ Sen told Bloomberg. The teapots will continue to import Iran’s crude, while any new restrictions could take up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil off the market, she added.

In recent months, Iran is estimated to have raised its crude oil exports to around 1.5 million bpd.

Crude oil exports from Iran hit the highest level in six years during the first quarter of the year, data from Vortexa cited by the Financial Times has shown.

The daily average over the period stood at 1.56 million barrels, almost all of which was sent to China, earning the Islamic Republic some $35 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Iranians have mastered the art of sanctions circumvention,” Fernando Ferreira, head of geopolitical risk service at Rapidan Energy Group, told the FT. “If the Biden administration is really going to have an impact, it has to shift the focus to China.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sweden Wants EU to Sanction Russia’s Shadow Fleet and Ban Its LNG

Next Post

Biden Administration Backs Rooftop Solar With $7 Billion Grant

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com