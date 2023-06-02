Biden Bans Oil And Gas Leasing Near New Mexico Cultural Site

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.95 +1.85 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.19 +1.91 +2.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.67 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.228 +0.070 +3.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.507 +0.071 +2.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.50 +2.01 +2.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.507 +0.071 +2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.08 +1.29 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 549 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.40 +1.43 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.63 +1.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 48.85 +2.01 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 72.25 +2.01 +2.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.50 +2.01 +2.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 67.65 +2.01 +3.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.65 +2.01 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 74.60 +2.01 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.95 +2.01 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -2.00 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.34 -3.13 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.07 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 16 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Canada Guarantees Loans For Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Conoco To Box Suncor Out Of Oil Sands Deal

Conoco To Box Suncor Out Of Oil Sands Deal

ConocoPhillips will snap up TotalEnergies'…

Debt Ceiling Deal Optimism To Boost Oil Prices

Debt Ceiling Deal Optimism To Boost Oil Prices

Oil markets have kicked off…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Bans Oil And Gas Leasing Near New Mexico Cultural Site

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 02, 2023, 6:54 AM CDT

The U.S. Administration has banned new oil and gas leasing near the Chaco Culture National Historic Park in New Mexico as part of a plan to protect the area and a larger portion of federal land from drilling.

The Chaco Canyon, a major center of ancestral Pueblo culture between 850 and 1250, is a World Heritage site on the list of the UN’s cultural agency, UNESCO. In addition to the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, the World Heritage property includes the Aztec Ruins National Monument and several smaller Chaco sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Now the U.S. Department of the Interior bans for 20 years new leasing on federal land within 10 miles of the Chaco Culture National Historic Park. The suspension of leases does not include private, tribal, or state lands.   

“Today marks an important step in fulfilling President Biden’s commitments to Indian Country, by protecting Chaco Canyon, a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the Indigenous peoples whose ancestors have called this place home since time immemorial,” Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland, who is a New Mexican and a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, said in a statement carried by Reuters.

Last month, the Navajo Nation voted to reject any buffer around the Chaco Culture Historical National Park, saying that “If the buffer zone is adopted, the Navajo allottees who rely on the income realized from oil and natural gas royalties will be pushed into greater poverty.”

Oil and gas companies have also opposed the no-leasing area around the park.

New Mexico is the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas, with which it shares the top-producing basin, the Permian. In 2021, New Mexico accounted for 11.1% of U.S. crude oil production, second only to Texas and its share of 42.4%, per Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. 

New Mexico saw the highest growth in crude oil production of any U.S. state last year, with output gains of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) accounting for half of America’s oil production increase, the EIA said in a report last month.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Launches Asia’s Biggest Coal Carbon Capture Plant

Next Post

Canada Guarantees Loans For Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

 Alt text

Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com