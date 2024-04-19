Bi-Partisan E15 Gasoline Bill Introduced in House

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.00 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.23 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.45 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.751 -0.006 -0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%
Chart Mars US 168 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 -0.006 -0.24%

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 871 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.96 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 87.58 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.31 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

Bi-Partisan E15 Gasoline Bill Introduced in House

Javier Blas: 10 Things Oil Traders Need to Know About Iran's Attack on Israel

Geothermal Energy: A Win-Win for Democrats and Republicans?

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Bi-Partisan E15 Gasoline Bill Introduced in House

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 19, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Representative Nunn has introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives The Year-Round E15 Act of 2024. This bill aims to temporarily apply the E10 Reid vapor pressure limitations to E15 fuel blends in several Midwestern states. Specifically, the bill targets Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

If enacted, the Act would come into effect from May 1, 2024, and would run until September 15, 2024. During this period, E15 sales would be allowed year round in those specific states.

Reid vapor pressure limitations aim to reduce evaporative emissions that contribute to air pollution. This temporary adjustment seeks to maintain consistency in vapor pressure regulations between E10 and E15 fuels during the specified period.

The introduction of the Year-Round E15 Act of 2024 reflects ongoing efforts to address regulatory challenges and support the ethanol industry, particularly in the Midwest. Ethanol, derived from corn and other agricultural products, plays a significant role in the region's economy and energy sector.

Proponents argue that aligning the vapor pressure limitations for E10 and E15 fuels could promote market stability and facilitate greater consumer access to higher ethanol blends. However, the bill's potential impacts on air quality, fuel efficiency, and the broader transportation sector remain subjects of debate.

As the bill moves through the legislative process, stakeholders from the ethanol industry, environmental groups, and policymakers are likely to engage in discussions to assess its implications and potential benefits for the affected states and the nation as a whole.

With summer fast approaching, gas prices are set to rise on increased demand for travel and transportation.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

