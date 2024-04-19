Bi-Partisan E15 Gasoline Bill Introduced in House

Representative Nunn has introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives The Year-Round E15 Act of 2024. This bill aims to temporarily apply the E10 Reid vapor pressure limitations to E15 fuel blends in several Midwestern states. Specifically, the bill targets Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

If enacted, the Act would come into effect from May 1, 2024, and would run until September 15, 2024. During this period, E15 sales would be allowed year round in those specific states.

Reid vapor pressure limitations aim to reduce evaporative emissions that contribute to air pollution. This temporary adjustment seeks to maintain consistency in vapor pressure regulations between E10 and E15 fuels during the specified period.

The introduction of the Year-Round E15 Act of 2024 reflects ongoing efforts to address regulatory challenges and support the ethanol industry, particularly in the Midwest. Ethanol, derived from corn and other agricultural products, plays a significant role in the region's economy and energy sector.

Proponents argue that aligning the vapor pressure limitations for E10 and E15 fuels could promote market stability and facilitate greater consumer access to higher ethanol blends. However, the bill's potential impacts on air quality, fuel efficiency, and the broader transportation sector remain subjects of debate.

As the bill moves through the legislative process, stakeholders from the ethanol industry, environmental groups, and policymakers are likely to engage in discussions to assess its implications and potential benefits for the affected states and the nation as a whole.

