Baltic States To Decouple From Russian Power Grid In Early 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 74.15 -1.27 -1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.56 -1.31 -1.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.41 -1.27 -1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 2.512 -0.027 -1.06%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.632 -0.012 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 75.80 -1.27 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.632 -0.012 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 595 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 48 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.56 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.75 -0.50 -0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.87 -1.47 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 4 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Baltic States To Decouple From Russian Power Grid In Early 2025

ESG In The Oil Industry: Striking A Balance

ESG In The Oil Industry: Striking A Balance

A Sweden-based climate think-tank dubbed…

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve

Russian oil prices at a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Baltic States To Decouple From Russian Power Grid In Early 2025

By Alex Kimani - Jul 17, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

The Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania have set a target to decouple from the Russian power grid in early 2025, ending three decades of dependence on Moscow, Reuters reports.

"As a compromise, we're (are) agreeing to bring this deadline a year closer. So, leaving in the beginning of 2025," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters at a NATO summit in Vilnius last week.

"We see what happens in Ukraine, where people are being killed and bombs continue to fall – I don't think it's the right choice to keep cooperating with the aggressor just because this saves a few cents," Rokas Masiulis, the chief of the Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid, told reporters on Monday.

Back in 2018, the Baltic states as well as Poland and the European Commission signed a deal backed by 1.6 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in European funding to upgrade their infrastructure and disconnect from the Russian grid by 2025.

Many western nations continue distancing themselves from Russia with varying degrees of success. Europe, Russia’s largest customer of most energy commodities, especially natural gas. Has dramatically cut down its imports of Russian energy supplies following its  full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Gas exports from Gazprom to Switzerland and the EU fell by 55% in 2022, the state-owned firm reported earlier this month.

The United States has stopped all oil imports from Russia but still buys most of its enriched uranium from Russia

But Russia itself is also dependent on its neighbors for critical infrastructure. Gazprom has maintained gas flows to Europe via Sokhranovka point despite an ongoing transit dispute with Ukraine’s Naftogaz. Ukrainian transit flows have remained stable at slightly above 40 million cubic meters per day according to data from Gazprom, as reported by Energy Intelligence.  

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller had earlier threatened to slap sanctions on Naftogaz as it continues to pursue an arbitration case for non-payment of transit  fees by Gazprom. According to Naftogaz the "funds were not paid by Gazprom, neither on time nor in full" for the gas transit. Last year, Ukraine suspended the flow of gas through Sokhranovka, which delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gasoline Prices Inch Up As Crude Soars

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com