Future Of Oil Demand Is Brighter Than You’ve Been Told

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.11 +1.36 +1.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.59 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.545 -0.087 -3.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.682 +0.015 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 77.05 +0.57 +0.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.682 +0.015 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.00 +1.15 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.12 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.80 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.55 +0.72 +0.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.46 +1.00 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.50 +0.92 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.90 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.15 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.30 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.30 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.25 +0.92 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.60 +0.92 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days HSFO Index
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump As Libya’s Largest Oilfield Goes Offline

Corporations Gear Up For Mandatory Carbon Disclosures

Corporations Gear Up For Mandatory Carbon Disclosures

Amid increasing global emphasis on…

Energy Stocks: Q2 Winners And Losers

Energy Stocks: Q2 Winners And Losers

The second quarter of 2023…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Future Of Oil Demand Is Brighter Than You’ve Been Told

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 13, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Oil demand’s future is rosier than the common narrative would have you believe, according to a report released today by Energy Outlook Advisors.

According to energy analyst and the report’s author Anas Alhajji, the hope that oil demand will decrease as the world transitions to clean energy is built on a lot of hype and wishful thinking.

China—the world’s largest investor in renewable energy—and India still use coal as the primary source of electricity generation. As these countries add green energy, it will have minimal effect on oil demand, if any at all, the report suggests.

Countries like China and India may have plans to continue adding solar, wind, and other clean energy sources, but economic growth continues to lap up the additions, meaning oil and even coal are unlikely to be displaced anytime soon. 

As seen in the report’s chart below, as global energy consumption increases—and even as solar, wind and other renewable energy sources increase their share of the total consumption—oil and gas demand continues to increase, with historical demand blips seen courtesy of high prices, not green energy policies.

According to the report, 82% of the energy consumed in 2022 came from fossil fuels, despite the trillions thrown at renewable energy since 2010. For China specifically, the report estimates that it would take China 211 years at the current rate of renewable spending to achieve carbon neutrality. India will take even longer, at more than 400 years.

In May, the IEA estimated that $2.8 trillion would be invested globally in energy this year, with more than $1.7 trillion of it headed clean energy’s way. Still, more than $1 trillion was thought to be spent on fossil fuels, including coal. At the time, the IEA estimated that clean energy investment would rise 24% between 2021 and 2023, compared to a 15% increase in fossil fuel investments. The IEA’s overall stance was that investments in clean energy is “significantly outpacing spending on fossil fuels”.

Nevertheless, economic and population growth continues to drag down the rate at which renewable energy is snapping up marketshare, and the data shows that little headway is being made. 

According to Energy Outlook Advisors, most countries will fail to reach their net-zero or carbon neutrality targets 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom Keeps Gas Flowing Despite Dispute With Ukraine’s Naftogaz

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com