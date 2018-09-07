Baked Musk Hints At New Tesla Smart Home Product

Market Intelligence
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 07, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Musk weed

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla may be considering a new product for a smarter home—an intelligent air conditioning system—during a rather baked two and a half hours long podcast on Thursday evening.

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, which drew a lot of attention because Musk was sipping whisky and smoking marijuana in his first live interview since he tweeted that he was taking Tesla private, Musk and Rogan discussed artificial intelligence, flamethrowers, Tesla, smart homes, and solar energy.

Talking about a smart air conditioning system, Musk said:

“It should predict when you are going to be home and then cool the rooms that you are likely to use with a little bit of intelligence. We are not talking about a “genius home” – just basic stuff.”

If such a system is connected to your car, it could calculate when you’ll be home and start the air conditioning at the optimal time to save energy, Musk said.

But when asked if this was something on which he already had designs, Musk just replied:

“I cannot answer questions about potential future products.”

Musk has recently drawn a lot of attention after saying in early August that he would take Tesla private, only to backtrack on that proposal two weeks later.

Tesla will stay public, Musk said on August 24, ending more than two weeks of speculation and calculation about how much a go-private deal would cost and who could be involved in it.

“Although the majority of shareholders I spoke to said they would remain with Tesla if we went private, the sentiment, in a nutshell, was ‘please don’t do this,’” Musk wrote in a Tesla blog post.

Meanwhile, shareholder activist and short-seller Andrew E. Left sued Tesla and Musk on Thursday, alleging that Musk “artificially manipulated the price of Tesla securities with objectively false tweets in order to “burn” the Company’s short-sellers.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

