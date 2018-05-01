Despite Higher Profits, BP Disappoints With Q1 Cash Flow

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.17 -1.40 -2.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.12 -1.57 -2.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.032 +1.16%
Mars US 20 hours 68.42 +0.45 +0.66%
Opec Basket 5 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
Urals 5 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.46 +0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.032 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 2 days 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.20 +0.52 +0.76%
Basra Light 2 days 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.35 +0.54 +0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Girassol 2 days 73.96 +0.53 +0.72%
Opec Basket 5 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.06 -0.76 -1.50%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.17 +3.07 +6.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.07 -0.23 -0.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.67 +0.47 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.67 +3.07 +5.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.57 +0.47 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +3.57 +5.75%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.57 +0.47 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.02 +0.47 +0.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.33 +0.47 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 19 mins Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 5 hours T-Mobile and Sprint to merge
  • 4 hours Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 9 mins OPEC and Oil Market Dynamics
  • 5 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 10 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 11 hours China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 4 mins Oil at $300?
  • 1 day Is there a future for diesel? Bosch claims there is
  • 10 hours Forecasts Underestimate Renewables Growth
  • 42 mins Fifty - fifty: Ford Sales Down 4.7%, Fiat Chrysler up 5% In April
  • 2 hours US Wind Energy Now Supplies More Than 30% In Four States
  • 2 days Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 20 hours renewable energy driven floating city
  • 4 days Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?

Breaking News:

U.S. Becomes Second Most Attractive Renewables Market

Geopolitics Beat Fundamentals To Lift Oil Prices

Geopolitics Beat Fundamentals To Lift Oil Prices

Geopolitical factors trumped fundamentals as…

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts A Loss

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts A Loss

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Higher Profits, BP Disappoints With Q1 Cash Flow

By Irina Slav - May 01, 2018, 9:15 AM CDT Dudley BP

BP reported lower than expected cash flow for the first quarter of the year, disappointing investors despite the fact that the figure was 22 percent higher than in Q1 2017, at US$5.4 billion, excluding payments related to the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

This was, however, much lower than the cash flow position of the company in the previous quarter. It was also about a billion dollars lower than analysts’ expectations.

Net profits came in at US$2.6 billion thanks to higher oil prices and more barrels being pumped, a 71-percent annual increase.

BP produced 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent daily in the first quarter, a 6-percent increase on the year, which also contributed to the robust financial results. Still, the supermajor decided to leave dividend unchanged at US$0.10 per share and continue with its share buybacks launched when oil prices began to improve to reassure investors the worst is over.

BP has had a tougher going than its peers because of the multibillion-dollar bill it was saddled with after the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010 and the resulting massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. It is still paying on it, and it will continue to pay for several more years, but as oil prices improve so has BP’s outlook for the future.

Related: Expert Analysis: Is This The End Of The Iran Deal?

The company has also demonstrated that despite the general wariness in the industry, the supermajors are investing in new production: in the last quarter, BP made a final investment decision on four new projects—two in the UK portion of the North Sea, one in India, and one in Oman.

Still, what investors are watching most closely is cash flow, as this is what pays the bills in oil and gas, not net profits that some observers have aptly noted can be adjusted to suit the reporting company’s needs. Unlike profits, cash flows usually don’t lie and are seen as a more reliable indicator of a company’s health.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Israeli PM Calls Iran Liar Over Nuclear Weapons Status

Next Post

Vancouver Drivers Pay The Highest Gas Prices In North America

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com