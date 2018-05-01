Oil Prices Rise As Israeli PM Calls Iran Liar Over Nuclear Weapons Status

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.96 -0.61 -0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.16 -0.53 -0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.775 +0.012 +0.43%
Mars US 12 hours 68.42 +0.45 +0.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
Urals 4 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 +0.19 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.775 +0.012 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 1 day 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.20 +0.52 +0.76%
Basra Light 1 day 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 1 day 74.35 +0.54 +0.73%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Girassol 1 day 73.96 +0.53 +0.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 50.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.17 +3.07 +6.52%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.07 -0.23 -0.34%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.67 +0.47 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 1 day 61.67 +3.07 +5.24%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.57 +0.47 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.67 +3.57 +5.75%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.57 +0.47 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 1 day 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.96 +0.25 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.02 +0.47 +0.73%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.86 -0.09 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 4 days US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 2 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 5 hours OPEC and Oil Market Dynamics
  • 3 hours China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 2 hours Forecasts Underestimate Renewables Growth
  • 20 hours Is there a future for diesel? Bosch claims there is
  • 16 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 4 days Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 5 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 2 days Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 12 hours renewable energy driven floating city
  • 4 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 3 days North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 4 days Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 3 days Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As Israeli PM Calls Iran Liar Over Nuclear Weapons Status

Expect Electricity Prices To Rise Soon

Expect Electricity Prices To Rise Soon

Cost cuts and abundant natural…

Higher Prices Set To Send U.S. Oil Stocks Soaring

Higher Prices Set To Send U.S. Oil Stocks Soaring

Higher oil prices are likely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise As Israeli PM Calls Iran Liar Over Nuclear Weapons Status

By Julianne Geiger - May 01, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT Benjamin Netanyahu

Oil prices inched higher on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had proof that Iran lied about its nuclear weapons program.

The Brent Crude benchmark fell to $72.91 early on Monday, but rallied to as high as $75.34 in later-day trading after Netanyahu cited thousands of documents that Israel had obtained which showed Iran had lied repeatedly and “brazenly.”

In a succinct phrase that’s more indicative of U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said in a televised address “I’m here to tell you one thing: Iran lied. Big time.”

Specifically, Israel is claiming that Iran lied when it said it did not have a “comprehensive program to design, build, and test nuclear weapons.” Netanyahu went on to say in the address that Tehran’s Project Amad was designed to produce five warheads, each with a 10 kiloton TNT yield—warheads that could be placed onto a missile.

Netanyahu called on President Trump to “do the right thing”—a comment that is particularly poignant given the May 12 deadline for issuing yet another sanctions waiver to Iran.

The approaching May 12 deadline and the very real possibility that President Trump will not grant Iran another waiver has kept oil prices supported in recent weeks, and today’s accusations regarding Tehran’s nuclear inclinations sent prices even higher as analysts estimate that Iranian sanctions could add between $2 and $10 per barrel to oil prices this year, according to a Bloomberg poll.

Netanyahu’s prodding of President Trump may prove to be unnecessary, as President Trump warned in January when he waived the sanctions that it was the last such waiver.

Should the Iranian nuclear deal fall apart, it could remove anywhere from 200,000 bpd to 1 million bpd from the market.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EPA Gives Biofuel Waiver To Billionaire Icahn’s Oil Refinery

Next Post

U.S. Federal Renewables Subsidies Drop

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com