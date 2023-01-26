Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.33 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 87.23 +0.57 +0.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 -0.87 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 -0.166 -5.83%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.08 -1.08 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 426 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.76 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.16 +0.86 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.41 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.56 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.56 +0.86 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.51 +0.86 +1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.86 +0.86 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.42 +0.36 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

Banks Haven’t Lost Their Appetite For Fossil Fuels Just Yet

Banks Haven’t Lost Their Appetite For Fossil Fuels Just Yet

Big banks are still pumping…

Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit

Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit

The decision to include oil…

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas: Dealmaking Slides As Buyers Get Picky

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas: Dealmaking Slides As Buyers Get Picky

A report from Enverus Intelligence…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets

By Irina Slav - Jan 26, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • Citi analysts: European oil majors are trading at a major discount to their U.S. peers.
  • EU oil majors could become a serious value proposition for the U.S. supermajors.
  • European competition authorities are unlikely to put up much of a fight, if at all.
Join Our Community

Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.

“The CoE of European oils remains handcuffed by investor and political headwinds,” Citi analyst Alastair Syme said in the note, as quoted by Proactive Investors. “What is really needed is for the industry to arbitrage this value itself.”

“We look at the strategic imperative, financial accretion and political headwinds of either of the two US IOCs (Exxon or Chevron) potentially looking to try and acquire one of their key European competitors (BP, Shell or TotalEnergies),” Syme also said.

According to the bank, the two European supermajors are currently trading at a discount of more than 40 percent to Exxon and Chevron, MarketWatch reported, citing the same note. The analysts, however, noted that most of this discount comes from a general premium that U.S. stocks enjoy over European ones.

Related: U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet some of the discount comes from the political realities of Europe, where pressure is strong on investors to shun the oil and gas sector like the plague and focus instead on low-carbon energy opportunities. The oil price rally from last year and the upbeat forecasts for current and future oil demand have done nothing to change that sentiment.

“The prize for the U.S. IOCs would look considerable, with value uplift coming through the ability to fund at a lower [cost of equity] as well as cost-synergies that we estimate in [net present value] terms in the region of 15-30% of target market-cap,” the Citi analyst team wrote.

This would be quite a lucrative opportunity if Exxon and Chevron start to feel like growing inorganically. They might well do that, too, after a strong year and another on the way as the oil market supply and demand situation remains in precarious balance, with the danger of a shortage always lurking behind the corner.

So, the American supermajors may well have the money to snatch BP or Shell, and according to Citi, the European competition authorities are unlikely to put up much of a fight, if at all. In fact, the bank’s analysts suggested the European political circles may be glad to see the supermajors gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“European politicians would undoubtedly rattle their sabres, but given they have already set out an anti-oil narrative it seems unlikely they would intervene directly. Competition authorities are unlikely to put up blockers, at least not enough to remove the value-accretion potential,” Citi said.

Of course, as MarketWatch points out, if the hypothetical scenario does materialize and a European supermajor becomes part of an American one, spending on renewables will decline—probably sizeably—and that’s hardly something the anti-oil political lobby in the EU would like to see.

On the other hand, that would be happening far from European shores, so they might decide to look the other way, pretty much the way they did with all that American wood being shipped to Europe under the label biomass and burned as a renewable source of energy.

The only real question then is whether either Exxon or Chevron are in the mood to make such a huge buy when they can sit and repurchase their own stock and boost dividends as they watch oil prices climb higher.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oilfield Firms See Highest Profit In Nearly A Decade

Next Post

Iraqi Supreme Court Delivers Blow To Kurdistan Oil Talks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • DoRight Deikins on January 26 2023 said:
    I wonder how that value proposition would fit with a midstream company such as KMI? They already have their full output from their Elba Island LNG plant fully subscribed to Shell.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West
Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com