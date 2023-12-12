BP Approaches Federal Regulator as LNG Dispute Escalates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.82 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.53 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.98 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.440 +0.009 +0.37%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.055 +0.011 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.055 +0.011 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.23 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.75 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.57 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.07 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.43 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 51.32 +0.09 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 55 mins 73.47 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 55 mins 71.72 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 63.02 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 57.07 +0.09 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 57.07 +0.09 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 60.97 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 64.17 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 57.32 +0.09 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

BP Approaches Federal Regulator as LNG Dispute Escalates

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

Hydrogen in the Limelight at COP28

Hydrogen in the Limelight at COP28

Thirty-nine countries have endorsed the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Approaches Federal Regulator as LNG Dispute Escalates

By Irina Slav - Dec 12, 2023, 1:57 AM CST

BP has approached the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for assistance in a dispute between the supermajor and Venture Global, the LNG producer that several energy majors are suing for breach of contract.

In a filing from Monday, BP said Venture Global had evaded FERC disclosure rules and had maintained “a veil of secrecy around its operations” at the expense of its long-term clients, the Wall Street Journal reported.

BP, along with Shell, Repsol, Eni, and Edison, became foundational buyers of Venture Global’s LNG even before it started producing. They paid for the construction of the Calcasieu Pass facility and secured long-term supply from it in a more or less standard deal for the industry.

Venture Global, however, has delayed deliveries to these clients while selling LNG on the spot market, which has made it billions. As for the delay in deliveries to the long-term customers, Venture Global explained it with force majeure because of technical problems with the power supply. As they learned these problems hadn’t stopped the company from producing enough LNG to sell on the spot market, the European buyers got a bit angry.

The five are currently involved in an arbitration case against the U.S. company, which has responded with its own accusations of lack of sportsmanship.

 “We are a catastrophe for them,” Venture Global’s CEO, Mike Sabel, told the Financial Times earlier this month. “This is a reaction to this competitive threat and they — as in any market — need to figure out how to be competitive.”

Now, BP is asking FERC to force Venture Global to disclose the documentation around its force majeure—which Venture Global wants to keep confidential.

“Venture Global’s conduct has shaken confidence in the trustworthiness of LNG suppliers at a critical time, and is harming the stability and growth of the LNG industry,” the supermajor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil To Resume Venezuela Electric Imports Amid Guyana Dispute

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com