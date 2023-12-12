Ford Cuts F-150 EV Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.52 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.19 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.44 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.455 +0.024 +0.99%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.053 +0.010 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 39 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.053 +0.010 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.23 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.75 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.57 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.07 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.43 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.32 +0.09 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.47 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 71.72 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 63.02 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 57.07 +0.09 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 57.07 +0.09 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.97 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 64.17 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.32 +0.09 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Houthis Attack Another Vessel in the Red Sea

The World’s Safest and Deadliest Sources of Energy

The World’s Safest and Deadliest Sources of Energy

As the world moves toward…

Growing U.S. Oil Exports Put Lasting Pressure on Prices

Growing U.S. Oil Exports Put Lasting Pressure on Prices

Cargo-tracking data from Kpler and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ford Cuts F-150 EV Production

By Irina Slav - Dec 12, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

Ford is reducing the planned number of F-150 Lightning EV trucks by half from next year, Automotive News has reported, citing a company memo sent to suppliers.

Per the new plans, Ford will churn out 1,600 F-150 Lightning trucks a week beginning January, down from the initially planned 3,200 per week.

“We’ll continue to match production with customer demand,” a company spokeswoman said Monday, as quoted by CNBC.

EV demand this year surprised carmakers unpleasantly as it turned out to be slower than they expected. As a result, EVs piled on dealers’ lots and dealers warned this is an unsustainable situation. Some carmakers offered discounts to entice people to buy an EV but even these plus government subsidies were not enough to liven demand to the expected levels.

This has prompted carmakers to adjust their plans as they keep losing money on their electric vehicles. GM, which was losing more than $60,000 per every EV it sold in the third quarter, Robert Bryce reported in October. Following this disclosure, the company said it will abandon its goal to assemble 400,000 EVs between 2022 and 2024.

Yet optimism remains, with GM expecting substantial cost cuts in EV production next year as it focuses on higher-profit models, per a Reuters report from late November. Ford, for its part, essentially canceled some $12 billion in EV investments, including shrinking the spend on a $3.5-billion battery plant it planned to build in Michigan.

The reason, once again, was slower than expected EV uptake, along with rising labor costs and efforts by the company to reduce costs, CNBC reported at the time.

EV adoption is one of the main pillars of the energy transition alongside wind and solar power generation. Expectations have been grand and so have forecasts for adoption. Actual adoption, however, has been slow as people still worry about range and charger availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Approaches Federal Regulator as LNG Dispute Escalates

Next Post

Houthis Attack Another Vessel in the Red Sea

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com