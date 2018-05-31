B.C. Wants Its Piece Of Trans Mountain Despite Opposition

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.11 -1.10 -1.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.84 +0.12 +0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.960 +0.075 +2.60%
Mars US 18 hours 70.71 +2.08 +3.03%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 1 day 72.39 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Mexican Basket 1 day 62.90 -0.09 -0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.960 +0.075 +2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 73.28 -2.15 -2.85%
Murban 1 day 76.13 -2.15 -2.75%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.17 +1.93 +2.79%
Basra Light 1 day 75.66 +0.96 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.33 +1.90 +2.59%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.27 +1.79 +2.37%
Girassol 1 day 76.17 +1.74 +2.34%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.91 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.33 -1.74 -4.14%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 41.71 +1.48 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 66.21 +1.48 +2.29%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.21 +1.48 +2.22%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.46 +1.48 +2.64%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.21 +1.48 +2.75%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.21 +1.48 +2.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.71 +1.48 +2.46%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.21 +1.48 +2.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.99 -2.43 -3.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Giddings 1 day 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
ANS West Coast 2 days 73.41 -0.93 -1.25%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.16 +1.48 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.11 +1.48 +2.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.66 +1.48 +2.34%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.50 +1.50 +2.63%
Buena Vista 1 day 75.47 +1.48 +2.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins EV to triple
  • 2 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 29 mins Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 2 hours Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 34 mins EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 52 mins Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 2 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 8 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation
  • 2 hours MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 5 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 7 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 17 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 13 hours The OILPRO.COM Pundits have regrouped !
  • 7 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 18 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 17 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work

Breaking News:

B.C. Wants Its Piece Of Trans Mountain Despite Opposition

Miners Are Looking To Ramp Up Lithium Production

Miners Are Looking To Ramp Up Lithium Production

Lithium prices have withstood all…

Norway’s EV Adoption Starts To Affect Oil Demand

Norway’s EV Adoption Starts To Affect Oil Demand

A strong increase in EV…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

B.C. Wants Its Piece Of Trans Mountain Despite Opposition

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT pipeline

British Columbia’s government still wants a US$780-million (C$1-billion) payment pledge to it by Kinder Morgan for the expansion of the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline, despite its staunch opposition to the project, the Globe and Mail reports.

Kinder Morgan earlier this week agreed to sell the project to the federal Canadian government but a clause in the original contract with the previous B.C. government stipulated the province is due a payment of up to C$1 billion on a profit-sharing basis over a period of 20 years.

The interesting thing is that the payment was granted to a government that approved of the project in full, while the NDP cabinet in power now has been very active in trying to delay the project. In fact, it was these delays that eventually led Kinder Morgan to drop the project, leaving it to anyone willing to pick it up and try to make it work.

This turned out to be the federal government, which approved in back in 2016 and has been supporting it ever since without, however, finding a way to put an end to the opposition.

The Globe and Mail quoted B.C. Attorney General David Ebby as saying “The province is fully living up to its commitments under the agreement, and we expect that any future owner of the project would live up to theirs,” noting that the original agreement between the province and Kinder Morgan included no condition that the provincial government cannot change its mind about the Trans Mountain expansion.

Related: IEA: EVs Could Cut Oil Demand By 2.5 Million Bpd By 2030

This change of mind was no surprise after the NDP won the right to form a minority government campaigning that it would do anything within legal limits to stop the project. This strategy has worked: the provincial government has approved 220 out of 756 permit applications by Kinder Morgan and is reviewing another 435.

The rest are yet to be submitted, which will now be the job of the investors that the federal government is seeking to sell the project on. All this smacks of further delays, effectively making B.C. the winner in the battle for Trans Mountain for the time being.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

New Private Chinese Refinery In Talks For Long-Term Saudi Oil Supplies

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com