IEA: EVs Could Cut Oil Demand By 2.5 Million Bpd By 2030

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.42 +1.69 +2.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.62 +2.13 +2.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.882 -0.021 -0.72%
Mars US 19 hours 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
Urals 1 day 72.50 -0.90 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 5 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.882 -0.021 -0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 5 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 5 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 1 day 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.91 -0.46 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.66 -0.13 -0.30%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 46.48 -1.15 -2.41%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.73 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.83 -1.15 -1.69%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.58 -1.15 -1.99%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.48 -1.15 -2.03%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.98 -1.15 -1.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.23 -1.15 -1.76%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.48 -1.15 -1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Giddings 1 day 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.34 -2.72 -3.53%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.68 -1.15 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.18 -1.15 -1.79%
Kansas Common 1 day 57.00 -1.25 -2.15%
Buena Vista 1 day 73.99 -1.15 -1.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 mins A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 2 hours Challenge for Petroleo Brasileiro: Brazil Oil Workers Begin Strike In New Blow To Government
  • 2 hours Trump Again Expresses Regret For Choosing Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
  • 5 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 7 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 12 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 10 hours Prince MBS Mystery
  • 4 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 5 hours Banks are lending to coal projects again!
  • 3 hours Who is hacking my house?
  • 14 mins Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 53 mins Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 30 mins Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 11 hours Oil Falls As Investors Brace For Output Increases
  • 2 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU

Breaking News:

Iran: Total Has 60 Days To Seek U.S. Sanctions Waiver

Alt Text

Why U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

With the WTI-Brent spread having…

Alt Text

The Double-Edged Sword Of High Oil Prices

As oil prices continue to…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Exports Eat Into OPEC Market Share In Asia

Booming U.S. oil exports are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IEA: EVs Could Cut Oil Demand By 2.5 Million Bpd By 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 30, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT tech image

Electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to displace 2.5 million bpd of oil demand by 2030, as supportive policies and cost reductions will likely lead to constantly growing EV sales, according to a senior analyst at the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“In the report, we refer to 2.5 million b/d in the case of 2030,” Platts quoted Pierpaolo Cazzola, senior energy and transport analyst at the IEA, as saying on Wednesday in Tokyo, where the agency presented its Global EV Outlook 2018.

Last year, EVs displaced 400,000 bpd of diesel and gasoil demand, mostly due to two-and-three wheelers, followed by buses and light duty vehicles, the 2018 outlook says.

A record more than 1 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2017, with half of new sales in China, where nearly 580,000 electric cars were sold last year, a 72-percent surge from 2016, IEA said.

Despite the record new sales, only a handful of countries have significant market share—Norway remains the world’s most advanced market for electric car sales, with over 39 percent of new sales in 2017, followed by Iceland at 11.7 percent, then Sweden at 6.3 percent.

Government and local policies, as well as technological progress in performance and reduction of the costs of lithium-ion batteries helped the EV sales last year.

“However, further battery cost reductions and performance improvements are essential to improve the appeal of EVs,” the IEA said.

“The future of EVs hinges on demand for scarce materials,” the agency added, noting that the shift to EVs will increase demand for some materials, in particular cobalt and lithium. Related: Oil Prices Could Bounce Back On Geopolitical Risk

“In the IEA’s New Policies Scenario, which takes into account current and planned policies, the number of electric cars is projected to reach 125 million units by 2030. Should policy ambitions rise even further to meet climate goals and other sustainability targets, as in the EV30@30 Scenario, the number of electric cars on the road could be as high as 220 million in 2030,” the IEA said.

The EV30@30 campaign is aimed at speeding up the deployment of electric vehicles and targets at least 30 percent new electric vehicle sales by 2030. Governments supporting EV 30@30 include Canada, China, Finland, France, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

EVs are one of just four clean-energy technologies out of 38 technologies that are on track to meet the world’s long-term climate goals, make energy universally accessible, and significantly lower air pollution, IEA said last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Overcompliance Has Created A Problem
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com