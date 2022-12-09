Australia To Impose A Cap On Coal And Gas Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.65 +0.19 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.31 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.11 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.943 -0.019 -0.32%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.045 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.045 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.93 -1.88 -2.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.13 -2.11 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.11 -1.89 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.87 -2.26 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.41 -2.06 -2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 45.63 -0.88 -1.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 17 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 hours "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 18 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 13 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Australia To Impose A Cap On Coal And Gas Prices

Short Term Outlook Dims For Copper Prices

Short Term Outlook Dims For Copper Prices

Bearish news is continuing to…

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis

Lower Oil Prices On The Horizon As China Enters Next Phase Of Covid Crisis

China’s zero-covid policy has negatively…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia To Impose A Cap On Coal And Gas Prices

By Irina Slav - Dec 09, 2022, 2:23 AM CST

Australia has joined the club of countries imposing price caps on energy commodities with a ceiling on gas and coal prices, announced today by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The price of natural gas will be capped at $8.15 (A$12) per gigajoule and at $85 (A$125) per ton of coal and the cap will be in effect for a year. The government will provide additional support for coal miners who have higher costs than the cap, the Prime Minister also said.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and we know, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, what we've seen is a massive increase in global energy prices," Albanese told media, as quoted by Reuters.

The price cap comes in spite of warnings from the gas industry that this would discourage investments in future supply. In addition to the cap, the government will provide financial aid to households and businesses to the tune of $810 million (A$1.2 billion).

Meanwhile, the European Union appears to be moving further from instead of closer to a deal on its own gas price cap. While 15 members have insisted on a price cap in order to relieve the financial burden on their populations, another six member states including Germany, the Netherlands, and Estonia, have put their foot down with regard to the level of the price cap.

For the 15, the current level proposed by the European Commission is too high and as such likely to make the cap pointless. For the six opponents, however, any lowering of the cap level is concerning.

"We are concerned by the lowering of the figures. The figures of the [gas price cap] ceiling and the triggers cannot be lowered any further or replaced," the ambassadors of the six wrote in a letter to the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU presidency, Reuters reported.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada Ends Support For International Oil And Gas Projects

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com