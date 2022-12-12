Saudi Aramco Seeks Investors For $110 Billion Unconventional Gas Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 73.17 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 78.17 +2.07 +2.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.11 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 6.587 +0.342 +5.48%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.081 +0.025 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 13 mins 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.081 +0.025 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 4 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.77 -0.44 -0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.17 -0.44 -0.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.42 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.57 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.57 -0.44 -0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.52 -0.44 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.87 -0.44 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 4 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investors For $110 Billion Unconventional Gas Project

High Oil Prices Are Fueling Economic Growth In The Middle East

High Oil Prices Are Fueling Economic Growth In The Middle East

The Middle East has seen…

Tokyo Researchers Discover New Mechanism To Stabilize Lithium Batteries

Tokyo Researchers Discover New Mechanism To Stabilize Lithium Batteries

Tokyo researchers have discovered a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investors For $110 Billion Unconventional Gas Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 12, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

Saudi Aramco is in early-stage talks with potential equity investors that would help fund a huge $110 billion unconventional gas field development in the Kingdom, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Bloomberg on Monday.   

Aramco is seeking investors to back the field development of Jafurah, the largest non-associated gas field in Saudi Arabia, as the world’s top crude oil exporter looks to develop its gas assets to reduce dependence on oil for power generation and free up more crude for exports.

Saudi oil giant Aramco has therefore contacted private equity firms and infrastructure funds that could invest in the midstream and downstream projects associated with the huge gas field, Bloomberg’s sources said.

The Jafurah gas field is estimated to have 200 trillion cubic feet of rich raw gas, which will provide a valuable feedstock for the petrochemical industries, Aramco said in early 2020, when it announced the regulatory approval of the gas field’s development.

The pandemic and the related slump in energy demand and investments may have pushed back some of the plans, but with natural gas in high demand around the world these days, Aramco is said to be marketing parts of the Jafurah field development costs.

At the end of last year, Aramco awarded $10 billion worth of subsurface and EPC contracts for the Jafurah field development, and said it expects more than $100 billion in total overall lifecycle investment at Jafurah. Production at the field is expected to reach up to two billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of sales gas, 418 million scfd of ethane, and around 630,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates by 2030, according to Aramco.

At the end of last month, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Aramco had discovered two unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern part of the country.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump As China Relaxes Covid Rules

Next Post

UK Grid Operator Asks Coal Plants To Be Available For Backup

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com