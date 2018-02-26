Australia To Get New LNG Import Terminal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Brent Crude 27 mins 67.35 +0.31 +0.46%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.686 +0.029 +1.09%
Mars US 15 mins 62.91 +0.91 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
Urals 17 hours 62.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.89 +0.68 +1.21%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.686 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 4 days 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 4 days 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 4 days 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 4 days 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 4 days 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.29 +1.60 +4.25%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.05 +0.78 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.30 +0.78 +1.23%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 64.55 +0.78 +1.22%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.15 +0.88 +1.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.80 +0.78 +1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.50 +0.78 +1.24%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.95 +0.78 +1.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.25 +1.25 +2.12%
Giddings 17 hours 54.00 +1.25 +2.37%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.47 +1.22 +1.87%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.86 +0.36 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.36 +0.36 +0.60%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.56 +0.53 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 hour Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 8 hours Big six UK's energy companies routinely overcharging customers
  • 3 hours Lawmakers to focus on energy infrastructure
  • 7 hours Iceland Generates 100% Of Its Electricity Through Renewables
  • 15 mins Should we be looking at steel stocks now?
  • 2 hours Express Delivery With Drones Instead of Trucks to Cut Carbon Emissions
  • 50 mins Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 1 hour Australia And East Timor Agree on Maritime Border, 'pathway' To Develop Gas Field
  • 9 hours New N Korea sanctions
  • 45 mins German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 22 hours US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 1 hour Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 17 hours Ideas on demand
  • 22 hours Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 3 hours Ripple is on a tear ...

Breaking News:

Judge Revokes Energy Transfer Partners Louisiana Oil Pipeline Permit

Will Trump Partner With Saudi Arabia On Nuclear Deal?

Will Trump Partner With Saudi Arabia On Nuclear Deal?

Saudi Arabia is close to…

Cleaner And Cheaper: The Future Of Natural Gas

Cleaner And Cheaper: The Future Of Natural Gas

It is widely accepted that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia To Get New LNG Import Terminal

By Irina Slav - Feb 26, 2018, 1:00 PM CST LNG Terminal

Fortescue Metal’s chairman Andrew Forrest and two Japanese utilities plan to build an LNG import terminal in New South Wales by 2020 to help alleviate an energy crunch in Australia’s most populous state. Bloomberg reports that the terminal will have an annual capacity of 2 million tons of LNG. The project will include offshore gas production facilities as well.

The energy supply crunch has come amid soaring gas exports that, as has happened with other major exporters, have shrunk local supplies, causing price spikes. In Australia last year, things got so bad that gas on the domestic market was much costlier than exports to Japan.

Forrest will take part in the project via his private company Squadron Energy, in partnership with Japanese Marubeni Corp. and Jera, which is a joint venture between Japanese utilities Tepco and Chubu Electric Power Co.

Australia is currently the world’s second-largest LNG exporter after Qatar. This year, exports of the fuel are seen to reach 63 million tons annually, consultancy EnergyQuest said, as the second phase of Chevron’s Wheatstone project comes on line along with Inpex’s Ichthys project by the summer.

Related: The End Of The LNG Glut

Recently, S&P Platts quoted industry sources as saying that bans on the development of unconventional gas resources will deepen the supply/demand imbalance in eastern Australia. The warning was in line with one from the International Energy Agency, which said in a recent report that, "Increasing LNG exports have created a tight supply in Australia's eastern market, which is characterized by weak regulation, poor transparency and low liquidity," the IEA said. "Market inefficiencies need to be addressed swiftly and transparency improved rapidly for domestic consumption and LNG exports to successfully coexist."

One attempt to address the situation was the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism, approved last year, which gave the federal minister of resources the power to put a cap on exports in case of a domestic shortage. This, the IEA said, could increase uncertainty in the regional LNG market and threaten new investments in the industry.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Renewables Investment Spikes, But The Oil Age Isn’t Over Yet

Next Post

Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal Delayed Due To Security Concerns

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Alt text

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com