Asian Refinery Restarts After Two-Year Hiatus

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 105.7 +5.95 +5.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 107.5 +5.02 +4.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 7.640 +0.255 +3.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 45 mins 3.951 +0.019 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 46 mins 3.686 +0.144 +4.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -3.69 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -3.69 -3.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.2 -4.30 -3.82%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 104.6 +5.95 +6.03%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 3.686 +0.144 +4.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 103.1 -4.58 -4.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 106.1 -4.96 -4.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 103.3 -2.46 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 163 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 106.2 -2.70 -2.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.0 -2.42 -2.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.2 -4.30 -3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.74 -2.98 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 85.66 -3.33 -3.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 101.9 -3.33 -3.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 100.2 -3.33 -3.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 98.06 -3.33 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 95.21 -3.33 -3.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 95.21 -3.33 -3.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 97.31 -3.33 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 100.9 -3.33 -3.20%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 95.51 -3.33 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -3.69 -3.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 109.8 -6.44 -5.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 99.66 +5.95 +6.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.00 -3.25 -3.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.0 -3.33 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 21 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Asian Refinery Restarts After Two-Year Hiatus

Has Oil Found A Bottom At $100?

Has Oil Found A Bottom At $100?

Oil prices may have found…

Europe Sees Huge Hydrogen Opportunity In Asia

Europe Sees Huge Hydrogen Opportunity In Asia

European governments are eyeing Asia’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Asian Refinery Restarts After Two-Year Hiatus

By Charles Kennedy - May 11, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

An Asian refinery co-owned by Saudi oil giant Aramco has resumed crude processing for the first time since closing after a deadly fire in 2020, sources familiar with the operations told Reuters, in what could be some relief for tight Asian and global markets for refined products. 

The Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical complex in Malaysia, capable of processing 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, is owned and operated by PRefChem, a strategic alliance between Malaysia’s national oil company PETRONAS and Saudi Aramco, through an equal partnership in two joint venture companies.

The refinery was closed in March 2020 after a fire killed five people. The closure of the facility coincided with the crash in global fuel demand as countries raced to impose lockdowns due to COVID.

The restart was slated for the fourth quarter of 2021, after one delay due to COVID restrictions. The Q4 2021 restart was further delayed because the operators had the entire plant undergo detailed safety and operational checks.

After the restart, the refinery in Pengerang will initially process crude from storage, before taking in crude from Saudi Aramco.

The complex resumed operations last week, but it will still take some time to return to processing crude to capacity, Reuters’ sources said.

Still, the restart of a refinery would be welcome news for the tight global fuel markets, including in Asia, where countries except for China are easing COVID-related restrictions, including for tourism arrivals.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that not enough investment in global refining capacity is one of the key drivers of the global rally in gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices.

“All mobility fuels have skyrocketed ... and the gap between crude prices and these products in some cases is actually 60%,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at an aviation conference in Riyadh on Monday.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Italy’s PM Suggests Forming Oil Purchasing Cartel With U.S.

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com