Armed Groups Clash In Libya’s Oil Crescent

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.75 +0.16 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.22 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.071 -4.13%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.49 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.071 -4.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 42.80 -0.65 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.40 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 42.91 -0.57 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 46.39 -0.48 -1.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.29 -0.36 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.26 -0.56 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.18 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 34.15 -0.18 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.75 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.15 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.50 -0.18 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.75 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.60 -0.18 -0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.54 -0.16 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 17 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 42 mins COVID is real now
  • 1 hour The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 7 mins A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 3 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 3 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 1 day In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 6 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 16 mins Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 2 days Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Minister: No One Wants To Deal With Tehran Due To U.S. Sanctions

The Robinhood Phenomenon Is Fueling An Electric Vehicle Boom

The Robinhood Phenomenon Is Fueling An Electric Vehicle Boom

Electric Vehicle stocks are soaring…

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

OPEC+ is set to ease…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Armed Groups Clash In Libya’s Oil Crescent

By Irina Slav - Jul 20, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Violent clashes erupted over the weekend between two armed groups in the Brega region, in Libya’s Oil Crescent, the Libyan National Oil Corporation said in a statement.

“Violent Clashes took place over the past 48 hours in the Brega region, only hundreds of meters away from oil tanks, between armed groups called Al-Saiqa and the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), all of whom belong to Khalifa Haftar,” the NOC’s statement read.

“They exchanged gunfire using medium-sized, 23mm-caliber firearms and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), which reflects the lack of responsibility and military discipline among these armed groups, whose actions jeopardize oil facilities and threaten the safety of NOC workers as well the residents in the surrounding areas.”

Libya has been in the throes of a prolonged conflict between Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army, which is affiliated with the eastern Libyan government, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord. LNA affiliates blockaded Libya’s oil export ports in January this year as part of the conflict, eventually reducing the country’s oil production from above 1 million bpd to less than 100,000 bpd.

Earlier this month, the National Oil Corporation lifted the force majeure on oil exports that it had imposed following the blockade, potentially giving OPEC+ a headache in the coming months as the group continues to withhold supply from the market. Two days later, however, it reimposed the force majeure, citing the renewed blockade on the oil ports.

Libya had planned to increase its oil production to 2.4 million bpd over the next four years, but this was before the blockade began in January. Now, the NOC says it expects average production to be 650,000 bpd in 2022, “in the absence of an immediate restart of oil production and because of the state’s failure to provide the requested budgets to address the many challenges resulting from the blockade."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Crisis Fuels Qatar’s New Gas Boom

Next Post

Iran Aims At $1 Trillion Oil Revenue From Giant Field Development

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com