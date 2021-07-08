Argentina To Sanction Oil Firms Drilling Off Disputed Falklands

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins SellBuy 72.94 +0.74 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins SellBuy 74.31 +0.88 +1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins SellBuy 3.688 +0.092 +2.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 35 mins SellBuy 2.120 +0.031 +1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 36 mins 2.255 +0.049 +2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.58 -2.36 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 70.15 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.255 +0.049 +2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 9 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 9 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 9 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 9 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 9 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 9 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.58 -2.36 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.44 -1.14 -1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.70 -1.17 -1.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.20 -1.17 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.60 -1.17 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.80 -1.17 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 66.45 -1.17 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.45 -1.17 -1.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.95 -1.17 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 70.70 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.80 -1.17 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 63.00 -0.50 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.23 -1.60 -2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 66.89 -0.43 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -1.00 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.29 -1.17 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 3 days Colonial pipeline hack

Breaking News:

$70 Oil Isn’t Enough To Stabilize Iraq Right Now: Moody’s

Oil Markets Will Tighten Regardless Of OPEC's Decision

Oil Markets Will Tighten Regardless Of OPEC's Decision

While OPEC+ grabbed the attention…

Is This The Hottest ESG Stock Of 2021?

Is This The Hottest ESG Stock Of 2021?

While ESG stocks normally draw…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentina To Sanction Oil Firms Drilling Off Disputed Falklands

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 08, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Argentina is looking to impose sanctions on UK and Israeli oil firms for what it claims are illegal drilling activities off the Falkland Islands, a UK-run territory that has been at the center of a long-running dispute between the UK and Argentina.

Argentinian energy secretary Darío Martínez said at a news conference on Wednesday that the government had started a process to sanction UK-based Harbour Energy, which was created from the recent merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, as well as Israel’s Navitas Petroleum for “illegitimately drilling” off the Falklands, which Argentina calls Islas Malvinas.

The Falkland Islands, a UK-run territory, have been a long-standing territorial dispute between the UK and Argentina, who also staged a brief war over the Falklands in 1982.

Tensions between the UK and Argentina over the Falklands still flare up every few years. Nearly three years ago, the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom was said to have intercepted an Argentinian survey ship that a Navy commander suggested had been ‘snooping for oil’ on the edge of British territorial waters off the Falkland Islands.

On Wednesday, Martínez held a press conference to announce sanctions regarding “the illegal exploitation of hydrocarbons in the Argentine Continental Shelf,” the energy secretary said.

“There are companies that are neither authorized nor have they requested any type of authorization from the Republic of Argentina to operate in the North Malvinas Basin. That is why we started a procedure to notify and then sanction the companies, within the regulations allowed,” Martínez added.

Since Argentina doesn’t recognize the British rule over the Falklands, it considers any authorizations illegal and issued by “illegitimate authorities.”

The Argentinian center-left government has stepped up rhetoric that the Falklands are Argentinian territory. The government has also said it is seeking to achieve an “energy independence” in the country.

Argentina continues to bet on its shale resources and its largest shale play, Vaca Muerta in the Neuquen province.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hydrogen Wars: The UAE And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Dominance

Next Post

$70 Oil Isn’t Enough To Stabilize Iraq Right Now: Moody’s

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com