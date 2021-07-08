Hydrogen Wars: The UAE And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Dominance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.16 +0.96 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.32 +0.89 +1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.684 +0.088 +2.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.128 +0.039 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.262 +0.056 +2.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.58 -2.36 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.15 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.262 +0.056 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 9 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 9 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 9 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 9 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 9 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 9 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.58 -2.36 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.44 -1.14 -1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.70 -1.17 -1.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.20 -1.17 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.60 -1.17 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.80 -1.17 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 66.45 -1.17 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 66.45 -1.17 -1.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.95 -1.17 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 70.70 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.80 -1.17 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.23 -1.60 -2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 67.32 -1.79 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -1.00 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.29 -1.17 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 48 mins Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 3 days Colonial pipeline hack

Breaking News:

$70 Oil Isn’t Enough To Stabilize Iraq Right Now: Moody’s

OPEC Agreement At Risk As UAE Prepares To Open The Taps

OPEC Agreement At Risk As UAE Prepares To Open The Taps

Cracks are beginning to show…

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

There has been plenty of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Hydrogen Wars: The UAE And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Dominance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 08, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is in discussions with energy firms about stakes in projects, investments, and long-term contracts in the hydrogen industry, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the talks.

This is shaping up as another rivalry between the UAE and Saudi Arabia on top of the ongoing OPEC+ discord about oil production quotas.

ADNOC, the state-held giant pumping nearly all the oil in the United Arab Emirates, has already stated its ambition to explore the hydrogen market, especially that of blue hydrogen, produced by converting natural gas into hydrogen and carbon dioxide, with the CO2 then captured and permanently stored.  

Other Middle Eastern oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, are vying for a piece of the hydrogen pie as a growing number of governments pledge net-zero emission economies within three decades, while energy investors are increasingly looking at the green credentials of new projects.

ADNOC is now in search of investors to help it fund hydrogen export facilities, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

In April this year, ADNOC Group CEO and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, said the state oil firm is keen to explore the hydrogen market with India’s public and private sectors to support India’s growing demand for energy and need for cleaner fuels.

Related: Qatar Walks Tightrope As It Eyes Global LNG Leadership

“Granted Hydrogen is still in its infancy, it could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition. An opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalize on,” Al Jaber said in April.

A month earlier, ADNOC and Korea’s GS Energy had signed an agreement to collaborate on the potential development of new value chains for blue hydrogen and carrier fuels, such as blue ammonia, in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE will be competing with other oil producers in the Arab Gulf in the hydrogen market, which experts see growing significantly over the coming decades. The UAE’s top rival would be none other than the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, which aims to become a leader in the hydrogen market, too.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Senior U.S. And Saudi Officials Meet Amid OPEC+ Impasse

Next Post

Argentina To Sanction Oil Firms Drilling Off Disputed Falklands

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com