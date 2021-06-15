Are U.S. Refiners Ramping Up Fuel Production Too Early?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.77 +0.89 +1.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.66 +0.80 +1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.305 -0.047 -1.40%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.110 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.173 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 70.43 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.173 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 57.38 +0.52 +0.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.28 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 66.23 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 69.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.78 -0.03 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

Are U.S. Refiners Ramping Up Fuel Production Too Early?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Namibia is not known as…

This Million-Barrel Oil Tanker Is A Ticking Time Bomb

This Million-Barrel Oil Tanker Is A Ticking Time Bomb

The situation at the ghost…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Are U.S. Refiners Ramping Up Fuel Production Too Early?

By Irina Slav - Jun 15, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Refiners in the United States may be boosting fuel production too early, Bloomberg has reported, citing the latest data on refinery runs and utilization rates.

Refinery runs in the week to June 4 stood at 15.9 million bpd, according to the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration. Capacity utilization rose to 91.3 percent. According to Bloomberg, the refinery run figure is the highest since February last year, before the pandemic wreaked havoc on transport and fuel demand. The capacity utilization rate, for its part, is the highest since January 2020 and has been on the rise for four weeks in a row.

Demand for fuels is indeed improving, and traffic levels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. However, gasoline demand has been falling while supply has been rising, Bloomberg notes.

Meanwhile, Argus reports that exports of gasoline are on the rise from the Gulf Coast. Loadings of gasoline in the first half of June have topped pre-pandemic levels at 810,000 bpd, Argus reported. This compared with 340,000 bpd in the sale period last year and 720,000 bpd in the first half of June 2019.

The report cited the high cost of compliance with the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard and growing gasoline demand from Mexico, which is replenishing its reserves of the fuel.

Related: How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

These exports would need to rise further to avoid a glut, Bloomberg wrote, citing consultancy Energy Aspects. Meanwhile, demand for fuels will continue to rise in the coming weeks, and fuel stocks should fall below the five-year average next month, Energy Aspects also forecast.

According to GasBuddy, gasoline demand in the United States could hit a record high this summer of between 9.4 and 9.8 million bpd, despite rising prices at the pump. But on some days, this could rise to over 10 million bpd, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, said in late May as quoted by MarketWatch.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG Emissions Are On The Rise In Africa

Next Post

LNG Emissions Are On The Rise In Africa

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com