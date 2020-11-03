Aramco's Q3 Profit Slumps 45%

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.83 +1.02 +2.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.85 +0.88 +2.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.065 -0.179 -5.52%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.92 +1.34 +4.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.065 -0.179 -5.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 46 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 27.46 +1.27 +4.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 35.81 +1.02 +2.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 37.21 +1.02 +2.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 33.81 +1.42 +4.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 33.56 +1.27 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 34.16 +1.77 +5.46%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 32.56 +0.37 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 36.84 -0.24 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.00 +3.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.09 +1.02 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 10 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 12 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 10 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 2 hours Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 6 hours Biden's laptop
  • 22 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days .
  • 6 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 22 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days How much switching to an electric vehicle could save you.

Breaking News:

China Looks To Boost Oil Exploration, Expand Oil & Gas Storage

Oil Investments Are Drying Up As Crude Demand Falters

Oil Investments Are Drying Up As Crude Demand Falters

The COVID-19-induced shortage in key…

The New Energy Reality Is A Massive Opportunity For Investors

The New Energy Reality Is A Massive Opportunity For Investors

This year has been a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco's Q3 Profit Slumps 45%

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 03, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Aramco reported a net profit of $11.8 billion for the third quarter of 2020, down by 44.6 percent on the year as low oil prices continued to bite into its financial performance.

The company also said it had free cash flow of $12.4 billion at the end of the three-month period and declared a dividend of $18.75 billion for the quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the hit from low oil prices and depressed demand was stronger. Net profit was down by close to 49 percent to $35.015 billion.

In oil production, the Saudi major reported an average daily of 9.2 million bpd for the first nine months of the year as it continued capping output in compliance with the OPEC+ agreement.

Earlier this year, Aramco declared an annual dividend of $75 billion. That amount, however, will not be sufficient to cover the Saudi budget deficit, Moody’s said in a report last month. Now, with oil prices still low and likely to go lower still if the surge in Covid-19 cases continues in Europe and the United States, Aramco’s earnings will take a bigger hit.

This means that the government in Riyadh will not be able to plug the budget hole with the Aramco dividend as it has done previously.

“The government is unlikely to be able to repeat the maneuver beyond 2021,” Moody’s said in the report. Aramco will have its own capital expenditure needs and its commitment to buy petrochemicals giant SABIC to look after, according to the ratings agency.

Despite the challenging environment, Aramco expects that oil supply will tighten over the next year as demand recovers to pre-pandemic levels. China is seen as the source of most of the rebound, supported by other Asian countries.

For the immediate future, however, Aramco is much less bullish. The company said last week that oil demand was currently too weak for OPEC+ to go ahead with its plan to relax production cuts by another 2 million bpd from next January.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Next Post

Qatar Bases Budget On $40 Oil To Withstand Volatility

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com