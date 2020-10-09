Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.56 -0.63 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.83 -0.51 -1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.138 +5.25%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.94 +1.34 +3.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.04 +1.13 +3.06%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.138 +5.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.59 +0.27 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.28 +0.26 +0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.15 +1.08 +2.76%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.98 +0.94 +2.18%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.19 +1.18 +2.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.58 +1.34 +3.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.95 +1.48 +3.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 days 29.96 +1.65 +5.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.69 +1.49 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.19 +1.24 +3.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.59 +1.24 +3.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 37.74 +1.24 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.74 +1.24 +3.49%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.74 +1.24 +3.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.44 +0.99 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 37.69 +0.99 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.84 +1.24 +3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +1.00 +2.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +1.00 +3.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 40.48 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.14 +1.24 +3.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.09 +1.24 +3.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.09 +1.24 +3.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +1.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.25 +4.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.93 +1.24 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 55 mins Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 hour Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 18 hours The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 4 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 1 hour Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 50 mins Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 2 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 2 days Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days Oil Market Eyes Pressure from Tropics and Saudi Arabia

Breaking News:

Turkey’s Black Sea Gas Discovery May Be Bigger Than Thought

Energy Deals Are Creating A Powerful Alliance Between China And Russia

Energy Deals Are Creating A Powerful Alliance Between China And Russia

As relations between China and…

Australia’s Ambitious Energy Plans At Odds With Lower Carbon Strategy

Australia’s Ambitious Energy Plans At Odds With Lower Carbon Strategy

A drive to reduce emissions…

Oil Rallies On Stimulus Hopes

Oil Rallies On Stimulus Hopes

Oil prices climbed higher at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 09, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The massive US$75-billion annual dividend of Saudi Aramco cannot fund the widening budget gap of Saudi Arabia if oil prices remain low beyond 2021, Moody’s said in a report this week.

The Saudi budget depends to a large extent on the royalties, taxes, and of course, the dividend from Saudi Aramco, which pledges to pay US$75 billion in annual dividends to its shareholders, the largest of which is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 98 percent.

The higher Saudi budget spending this year will be offset by Aramco’s capacity to pay dividends, Moody’s said in its report, but spending cuts will be needed in 2021 and after that, especially if oil prices remain lower for longer.

So far, the Saudi government has relied on Aramco’s dividends to cover a large part of its budget shortfall.

“The government is unlikely to be able to repeat the maneuver beyond 2021,” Moody’s said in the report, as carried by Bloomberg. Aramco will have its own capital expenditure (capex) needs and its commitment to buy petrochemicals giant SABIC to look after, according to Moody’s.

Earlier this week, Moody’s assigned a Aaa.sa long-term issuer national scale rating to Saudi Aramco, citing “an exceptional operational scale, significant downstream integration and strong financial flexibility given its low cost structure and low leverage relative to cash flows.”

All these provide resilience to the world’s biggest oil company through oil price cycles, but Aramco is strongly linked with the credit profile of Saudi Arabia and is expected to remain largely under government ownership with the government’s budget highly reliant on contributions from the company in the form of royalties, taxes, and dividends, Moody’s said.

This year, Saudi Arabia’s economy has taken a double hit from the pandemic and the crash in oil prices, while Aramco is now trying to contain the damage as it faces mounting debts after the SABIC acquisition and the low oil prices.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Activist Investor Icahn Optimistic About Oil Recovery

Next Post

A National Mining Emergency
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves
What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?

What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?
Venezuela’s Crude Oil Industry May Never Recover

Venezuela’s Crude Oil Industry May Never Recover
The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com