Aramco Seeking To Extend Loan $10 Billion Loan

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.32 -0.18 -0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 64.51 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Mars US 12 hours 60.95 -2.18 -3.45%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.953 +0.002 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 60.89 -1.34 -2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 64.27 -0.98 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 3 days 64.67 -0.91 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 62.00 -1.08 -1.71%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 64.69 -0.58 -0.89%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 64.91 -1.09 -1.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.33 -1.20 -1.83%
Chart Girassol 3 days 65.06 -1.44 -2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.37 -1.05 -1.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.06 -2.14 -4.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 49.90 -2.03 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 60.50 -2.03 -3.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 61.90 -2.03 -3.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 59.20 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 56.00 -2.03 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 58.25 -2.03 -3.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 60.00 -2.03 -3.27%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 56.15 -2.03 -3.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.95 -1.93 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 66.28 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.89 -2.03 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 11 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 1 hour Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 2 days Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe

Breaking News:

Aramco Seeking To Extend Loan $10 Billion Loan

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

After having taken a breather…

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

India is on course to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Seeking To Extend Loan $10 Billion Loan

By Irina Slav - Mar 01, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

Saudi Aramco is reportedly seeking to extend a $10-billion loan, according to Reuters, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter, who confirmed an initial report by a Reuters-related news outlet.

Aramco took the loan from a group of banks last year in May to finance its acquisition of Sabic, the Saudi petrochemicals major, which cost the energy company some $69 billion and wrapped up in June 2020.

The loan was supposed to be repaid from the proceeds of a bond that Aramco issued later last year. However, the company did not repay the Sabic loan. It raised $8 billion from the bond. It was the second bond Aramco issued in as many years, after placing a $12-billion bond with international buyers in 2019.

Saudi Arabia, like its fellow Gulf oil producers, has taken to raising debt to weather the effects of two oil price crises in the past ten years—the more recent one particularly devastating. For Aramco, debt is a better option than reducing its dividend, as most of this goes into the rulers of the Kingdom, who are also majority owners of the company.

The news that the world’s largest oil company by reserves wants to extend the loan suggests it has not yet recovered enough to start paying its dues even though Brent is still trading above $60 a barrel.

Related Video: Top 5 Uses of Petroleum

In addition to loans, however, Aramco has also put some assets up for sale, notably its pipeline business. The company was even reportedly ready to offer prospective buyers a loan of up to $10 billion to secure a deal.

According to the latest reports, bidders for the pipeline business, which Aramco will only sell a part of, include Apollo Global Management and Global Infrastructure Partners. Bloomberg reported last month that BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management, and China’s Silk Road Fund Co. had also submitted non-binding bids for the assets.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla No Longer Absolute Leader In EV Markets

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com