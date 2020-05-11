Aramco May Delay Payments For $69 Billion Sabic Acquisition

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 24.67 +0.53 +2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.63 -1.34 -4.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 26.84 -0.35 -1.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
Graph up Urals 4 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 21.89 +0.79 +3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 +0.009 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 26.33 -1.11 -4.05%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.34 -1.33 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 22.21 -0.70 -3.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.67 +1.34 +6.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.17 +1.34 +5.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.57 +1.34 +5.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.67 +1.34 +6.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.17 +1.34 +5.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.17 +1.34 +6.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 28.98 +1.80 +6.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 22.38 +3.82 +20.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 28.32 +1.19 +4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 8 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 min The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 8 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 13 hours Not much going on.
  • 4 hours 1968 Pandemic
  • 9 hours 'They Live' - Coronavirus sunglasses
  • 12 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 3 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 15 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?

Breaking News:

UAE Making Even Bigger Cuts To Oil Production Next Month

China’s Oil Imports Soar In April

China’s Oil Imports Soar In April

China crude oil imports increased…

What Will OPEC Do Next?

What Will OPEC Do Next?

There are now some clear…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco May Delay Payments For $69 Billion Sabic Acquisition

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Aramco is considering staggering payments for the 70 percent in chemicals conglomerate Sabic that it said it would acquire last year.

Bloomberg reports that the options the oil major was mulling over involved delaying payments for the majority stake in Sabic as well as reducing the initial installment to the seller, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Aramco signed the deal to buy 70 percent in Sabic from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in March 2019, for the equivalent of US$69.1 billion in Saudi riyals at the time. The acquisition was part of Aramco’s preparation for going public, which happened, after much anticipation, at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, an exclusive Reuters report said that Aramco was also looking to review the price of the Sabic acquisition. The chemicals major’s market value, according to the report, which cited unnamed sources, had fallen by 40 percent since the start of the latest oil price rout, with the price Aramco paid for the 40-percent stake high above the current trading price of Sabic.

The Reuters report also notes Aramco has also suffered the fallout of the oil price crisis. The company is supposed to pay some $75 billion in dividends to its majority owner, the Saudi government, but its free cash flow is less than that, hence the need to review the Sabic deal. 

The sovereign wealth fund, meanwhile, was looking to extend the maturity of a $10-billion loan that it took with ten banks last year to boost the availability of short-term funding for new investments. The loan was to be repaid after the completion of the Sabic deal.

Separately, the Saudi government is turning to bond markets amid persistently low oil prices that have pressured oil revenues. Last month, Riyadh issued its second bond since the start of the year, at $7 billion, after a much more modest first one, at $2.5 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Quarantines Oil-Rich Region

Next Post

Oil Price Crash Forces Saudi Arabia To Implement Tough Austerity Measures

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

 U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com