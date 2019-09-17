Aramco Delays Some Oil Loadings For PetroChina After Attacks

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 59.34 -3.56 -5.66%
Brent Crude 18 mins 63.56 -4.12 -6.09%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.668 -0.013 -0.48%
Mars US 15 mins 61.84 -3.66 -5.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.43 +6.41 +10.68%
Urals 17 hours 55.70 +0.45 +0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Mexican Basket 5 days 56.54 +0.41 +0.73%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.668 -0.013 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.67 +5.33 +9.14%
Murban 2 days 65.85 +5.39 +8.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.60 +6.28 +11.78%
Basra Light 2 days 70.34 +8.76 +14.23%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.22 +7.49 +12.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Girassol 2 days 68.98 +6.78 +10.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.43 +6.41 +10.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.78 -3.08 -6.57%
Western Canadian Select 20 mins 47.40 +4.60 +10.75%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.90 +8.05 +16.48%
Premium Synthetic 18 days 63.30 +8.05 +14.57%
Sweet Crude 20 mins 58.35 +8.05 +16.00%
Peace Sour 20 mins 56.15 +8.05 +16.74%
Peace Sour 20 mins 56.15 +8.05 +16.74%
Light Sour Blend 20 mins 57.80 +8.05 +16.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 63.80 +8.05 +14.44%
Central Alberta 20 mins 57.10 +8.05 +16.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 55.75 -3.25 -5.51%
Giddings 17 hours 49.50 -3.25 -6.16%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.95 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.29 -3.56 -6.26%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.24 -3.56 -5.86%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.24 -3.56 -5.86%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 55.75 -3.25 -5.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +8.25 +18.33%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.43 +8.45 +13.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 8 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 14 minutes Iran in the world market
  • 17 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 2 hours USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 2 hours Collateral Damage: Saudi Disruption Leaves Canada's Biggest Refinery Vulnerable
  • 2 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 16 mins Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 14 hours USA : Attack came from 'Iranian soil'. Pompeo to release 'evidence'.
  • 20 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 24 mins Saudis Confirm a Cruise Missile from Iranian Origin
  • 4 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 hours Aramco Production
  • 23 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 4 hours Trump Will Win In 2020 And Beyond..?

Breaking News:

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil

The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil

Oil markets saw the biggest…

Banks Battle For The Aramco IPO

Banks Battle For The Aramco IPO

The battle between investment banks…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Delays Some Oil Loadings For PetroChina After Attacks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 17, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT Oil tanker

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco has told PetroChina that some loadings of light crude oil for October would be delayed up by to around 10 days, after the attacks on critical Saudi oil infrastructure this weekend, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Chinese state oil source familiar with the issue.

Aramco, however, will supply the same volumes and grades to PetroChina in October as requested by the Chinese state oil firm. In the loadings for September, Aramco will replace some light crude oil volumes with heavier oil grades without delays in deliveries or changes in the volumes as per contract, the source told Reuters.

The attacks on the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia on Saturday sparked a massive fire at a crude processing plant essential to global oil supplies. The closure impacted more than 5 million barrels of crude oil processing per day, affecting 5 percent of the world’s daily oil production.

The onshore Khurais oil field has the capacity to produce 1.2 million bpd of Arab Light, according to EIA estimates. The Abqaiq facility processes crude oil from the major Saudi oil fields Ghawar, Shaybah, and Khurais. All three fields produce Arab Light or Arab Extra Light grades. Ghawar has the capacity to pump 5.8 million bpd of Arab Light, while Shaybah has a capacity of 1 million bpd of Arab Extra Light, according to EIA estimates based on data from Saudi Aramco, Arab Oil and Gas Journal, and IHS Markit.

While Aramco is still assessing the damage and the potential timeline for restoring half of its daily oil supply, the company has informed some of its major Asian customers that despite Saturday’s attacks, customers would receive all the oil supply they had contracted—although some lighter grades would likely be replaced with heavier crude grades.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Production In Joint Saudi-Kuwaiti Fields Could Restart “Relatively Quickly”

Next Post

WoodMac: Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back In Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com