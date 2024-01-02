Aramco Close To Awarding $5 Billion Deals for World’s Biggest Offshore Oilfield

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.48 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 75.89 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.98 -0.99 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.097 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 60 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.097 +0.002 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 77.13 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 78.42 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 74.30 -1.33 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 764 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 76.52 -1.58 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 77.22 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 51.05 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 73.80 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.05 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 61.90 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 60.90 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.65 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 58.40 -0.12 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.88 -2.46 -3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.73 -2.46 -3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Now World’s Largest LNG Exporter

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

The U.S. Department of Energy…

Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Bank of Japan in 2024

Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Bank of Japan in 2024

Investors will be closely monitoring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Close To Awarding $5 Billion Deals for World’s Biggest Offshore Oilfield

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

Saudi Aramco is expected to finalize soon the selection of contractors to build part of the onshore infrastructure in the expansion of Saudi Arabian field Safaniya, the world’s biggest offshore oilfield.   

The Saudi state oil giant is expected to complete the selection process of the preferred bidders for two large onshore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts at Safaniya, worth a total of up to $5 billion, ChemAnalyst reports, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Indian engineering group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as a front-runner to win the initial Safaniya contract for the construction of a gas oil separation plant (GOSP) facility, according to the sources.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction of South Korea, for its part, is reportedly the favorite to win the second EPC contract package, which involves offsite and utilities, other sources told ChemAnalyst.

Safaniya, the world’s largest offshore oilfield, currently produces around 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.

As part of its strategy to boost Saudi Arabia’s maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) to 13 million bpd in 2027, Aramco has planned a huge expansion at Safaniya.

In a presentation last year, Aramco said that it expects Safaniya’s production capacity to increase by 700,000 bpd from 2027, with around 350,000 bpd rise in capacity planned for delivery in 2027, and the remainder after 2027.

Saudi Aramco expects to have boosted its oil production capacity to 13 million bpd by 2027 from 12 million bpd now, as the Saudi giant continues to bet on rising global oil demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser has warned time and again that oil and gas will be needed for decades and that the industry needs to invest in the upstream – despite activist calls for a halt in new developments – to ensure that the world avoids an energy shortage and an economic crisis.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Imports of Russian Crude Oil Fall amid Tighter U.S. Sanctions

Next Post

China Issues Huge Batch Of Crude Oil Import Quotas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com