Automotive Industry Embraces Eco-Friendly Aluminum

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 days 71.65 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 days 77.04 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 2.514 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 59 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 4 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 763 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 216 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

Falling Nickel Prices Weigh Heavy on Stainless Steel Industry

Falling Nickel Prices Weigh Heavy on Stainless Steel Industry

The stainless steel market remains…

Beyond Batteries: What’s Really Driving the Energy Transition?

Beyond Batteries: What’s Really Driving the Energy Transition?

The energy transition will involve…

Nippon Steel Takes Over U.S. Steel in Monumental $14.9 Billion Deal

Nippon Steel Takes Over U.S. Steel in Monumental $14.9 Billion Deal

Nippon Steel has significantly expanded…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Automotive Industry Embraces Eco-Friendly Aluminum

By Metal Miner - Jan 01, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • The Cassopolis facility focuses on producing aluminum billets and ingots, mainly for the automotive sector.
  • Hydro employs unique technologies, such as low-pressure casting and a laser-marking system, enhancing product traceability and alloy quality.
  • The plant emphasizes low-carbon production methods, including energy-efficient recycling-based production, rail transportation, and electrified equipment, aligning with global trends towards greener manufacturing and supply chain resilience.
Join Our Community
Auto Industry

Via Metal Miner

Aluminum supply remains a major topic of discussion among metal buyers. Traditional smelting and metal manufacturing remain the most widely used metal manufacturing methods worldwide. However, “green” metal initiatives have witnessed growth in recent years. Recently, I interviewed representatives from Norsk Hydro, a recycled and green aluminum company based out of Norway, to gain insight into the company’s green aluminum initiatives.

Hydro exclusively produces green aluminum, and recently, I spoke with Hydro’s own Duncan Pitchford, the head of strategy and business development for Hydro North America and Mexico. The main point of discussion was a brand new plant Hydro opened on November 16 in Cassopolis, Michigan. Duncan explained to me the functions of this new U.S.-based facility and what type of semi-finished green aluminum products the Cassopolis plant produces. He also offered insight into where the green aluminum market is heading in 2024 and what type of technology Hydro utilizes in this new plant.

Introduction and Information About Cassopolis Plant

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do for Hydro.

Duncan:

“I’m in the strategy and business development department for Hydro for the aluminum business unit in North America and in Mexico. I’ve been with Hydro five to ten years. I am responsible for placement of products from locale joint ventures.”

What is the primary function of this new facility?

Duncan:

“The production of aluminum billets and aluminum ingots. Hydro is currently the largest producer of recycled billet of aluminum. This new facility opens the doors for Hydro to expand to the aluminum extrusion market within the U.S. The market is rapidly growing, particularly in regards to automotive applications. This new facility, in particular, sells largely to the automotive industry.” 

What makes this new plant unique?

Duncan:

“There is technology in this plant that is not present in many other Hydro facilities and aluminum smelting facilities, like low-pressure casting technology, for example. This technology Hydro developed which is unique to the aluminum industry. It allows us to produce more highly alloyed billets to serve the automotive market. The facility also has a laser-marking system, which is a huge QR code system that places a QR code on the final product so that customers can track where their material is coming from down to the individual billet.”

Low-Carbon Aluminum Supply Initiatives

Is this facility a low-carbon facility?

Duncan:

“Recycling-based production is already energy efficient compared to ordinary casting, using about 5% of the typical energy. We have also taken steps in the design process to lower carbon output. For example, we have a rail spur at this plant, so Hydro can take a lot of this material by rail rather than by truck. We’ve also electrified some of the equipment. So, yes, the overall carbon footprint is low. Also, being brand-new, this facility possesses the best technology in the market, even over other Hydro facilities.”

How is the green aluminum industry doing at the moment?

Duncan:

“Green aluminum is witnessing growth. In Europe, current policies angle toward green energy initiatives such as this. But, in the end, customers drive the transition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you seeing people looking for aluminum supply options outside of China?

Duncan:

“All of the shore trends are just that – trends. You witness a lot of geopolitical risk everywhere, especially in the past couple of years, and this impacts most global logistics. It also exposes supply chain fragility. However, manufacturers do look to bring sources of materials closer to their customers. So, yes, we see it in U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They also favor materials produced in the U.S.”

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

Next Post

Beyond Batteries: What’s Really Driving the Energy Transition?
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
In Show of Support, UK Deploys Warship To Guyana

In Show of Support, UK Deploys Warship To Guyana

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com