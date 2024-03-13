Another Sanctioned Russian Tanker Set to Offload Oil Cargo in China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.06 +1.50 +1.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.38 +1.46 +1.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.99 +1.40 +1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.687 -0.027 -1.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.066 +2.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.066 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 6 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 hour North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Oil Gains Nearly 2% on US Inventory Draw, Fear of Supply Disruptions

Turkmenistan Eyes Gas Export Breakthrough with Turkey

Turkmenistan Eyes Gas Export Breakthrough with Turkey

Turkmenistan is advancing its gas…

Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years

Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years

Israeli media report that the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Sanctioned Russian Tanker Set to Offload Oil Cargo in China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2024, 9:15 AM CDT

A Russian tanker, sanctioned by the U.S. in the middle of February, has arrived at a Chinese port to discharge Russian crude in the province home to most of China’s independent refiners, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting shipping data from Kpler and LSEG.

The vessel Krymsk, owned by Russian state tanker company Sovcomflot, docked at the Chinese port Dongying on Wednesday, to offload 700,000 barrels of Russia’s Sokol crude grade, according to the data.

Sovcomflot was designated last month by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which is looking to “responsibly reduce Russia’s revenue from oil sales.”

Together with Sovcomflot, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned 14 tankers, including Krymsk, as beneficially owned by Sovcomflot.

While it sanctioned Sovcomflot and 14 of its tankers, OFAC also issued a general license authorizing the offloading of crude oil or other cargo from these 14 vessels for a period of 45 days.

According to Reuters, Krymsk is the second sanctioned tanker that would be offloading crude at a Chinese port after the new sanctions. Last week, the Liteyny Prospect, also on the list of Sovcomflot’s 14 sanctioned tankers, discharged 700,000 barrels of Sokol crude at a Chinese port in the Hebei province.  

Last month’s sanctions and the increased sanction enforcement in recent months have resulted in lower imports of Sokol crude in India, whose refiners are wary of running afoul of U.S. regulations.

Stranded cargoes of Russia’s Sokol crude, previously headed to India but idled off South Korea and Singapore since the U.S. stepped up sanctions enforcement, have started to make their way to China, beginning to clear a backlog of more than 10 million barrels of the grade sitting on tankers at sea. 

ADVERTISEMENT

China has increased purchases of Sokol in recent weeks and its independent refiners are expected to take several such shipments this month, traders told Bloomberg earlier this week. Tankers loaded with Sokol and idling offshore Singapore since December have started moving towards China’s shores, Bloomberg notes.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Plans to Cut 20% of Jobs in Its M&A Unit

Next Post

UK and Texas Sign Trade Pact to Boost Clean Energy Solutions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com