UK and Texas Sign Trade Pact to Boost Clean Energy Solutions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.23 +1.67 +2.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.54 +1.62 +1.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.99 +1.40 +1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.689 -0.025 -1.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.656 +0.070 +2.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.656 +0.070 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 6 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 hour North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Oil Gains Nearly 2% on US Inventory Draw, Fear of Supply Disruptions

Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Sizeable surpluses in the lithium,…

How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

Europe is facing gas supply…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK and Texas Sign Trade Pact to Boost Clean Energy Solutions

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 13, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The UK signed on Wednesday a trade pact with Texas, aimed at boosting investment and trade cooperation in new energy solutions, life sciences, and professional services.

The so-called Statement of Mutual Cooperation (SMC) will strengthen trade between the UK and Texas, the UK government said on Wednesday during a visit of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to London.

The trade agreement is Britain’s biggest pact with a U.S. state to date, as Texas has the second largest U.S. state economy, with a GDP of $2.4 trillion (£1.9 trillion) in 2022 – larger than the economy of Italy, for example.

“The pact aims to help make it quicker, easier, and cheaper for UK and Texas firms to do business by tackling trade barriers, growing investment, and driving commerce between the UK and Texas,” the UK government said.  

“This arrangement is targeted at sectors where the UK and Texas have shared expertise such as new energy solutions - including hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage, life sciences, and professional business services.”

According to the British government, prioritizing cooperation on energy solutions such as hydrogen will help the UK to go further in achieving its goal to create more than 12,000 jobs and generate up to $14 billion (£11 billion) of investment by 2030 in the hydrogen sector alone.

“Today’s signature with Texas marks the UK’s eighth US state-level pact, meaning UK firms now have access to states with a combined GDP of £5.3 trillion - equivalent to a quarter of the whole US economy,” Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said in a statement.

“This shows our US state-level strategy is working and really delivering for British businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has a trade pact with Florida, signed in November 2023, and it is also in ongoing talks to conclude memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with more U.S. states, including California, Colorado, and Illinois.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Another Sanctioned Russian Tanker Set to Offload Oil Cargo in China

Next Post

Another Sanctioned Russian Tanker Set to Offload Oil Cargo in China

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com