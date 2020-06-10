Another Major Oilfield Goes Offline As Libya’s Civil War Escalates

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.00 -0.60 -1.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 41.73 +0.55 +1.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.97 +0.09 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.792 +0.012 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.04 -2.05 -4.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.45 -1.92 -4.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 35.82 -0.41 -1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.16 +0.69 +1.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.79 -0.87 -2.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.23 -0.68 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 35.44 +0.75 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 37.94 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.34 +0.75 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 34.44 +0.75 +2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.94 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 +0.75 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.52 +0.75 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 14 mins Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 day "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 23 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 hour 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 19 hours Ground Zero
  • 2 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 18 hours Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 5 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 5 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day George Floyd’s History
  • 1 day Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide

Breaking News:

The World’s Top LNG Trader Is Predicting A Natural Gas Comeback

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

The oil market is set…

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future

As the world races to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Major Oilfield Goes Offline As Libya’s Civil War Escalates

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 10, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

The El Feel oilfield in Libya is shut down again, days after restarting production following months of blockade amid Libya’s civil war, engineers at the oilfield and the National Oil Corporation (NOC) told Reuters on Wednesday.

Libya’s oil industry has been in total disarray after a group of paramilitary formations affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar occupied Libya’s oil export terminals in January along with pipelines and fields. The blockade came amid continued fighting between the LNA, which is loyal to the eastern Libyan government, and the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is recognized by the United Nations.  

Last week, the GNA said it had taken full control of Tripoli from Haftar’s LNA.

NOC said on Sunday that production at the 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield had resumed after negotiating the opening of an oilfield valve that had been closed since January. The first production phase at Sharara was set to begin at a capacity of 30,000 bpd, while production was expected to return to full capacity within 90 days due to the damages caused by the long shutdown.

On Sunday and Monday, the force majeure on crude oil exports from the Sharara and El Feel fields was lifted, NOC said on Monday, confirming the return of production at El Feel, which is linked to Sharara.

But just a day later, Sharara was shut down again, after an armed force had told the workers on the field to stop working.

Related: OPEC+ Deal Fails To Give Prices Major Boost

NOC declared force majeure on Sharara oilfield crude exports, two days after it had lifted the previous force majeure.

“The armed group, which came from Sebha, stormed the Sharara oilfield and pulled their guns on civilian unarmed workers, coercing them to stop production at the field at dawn on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, only three days after production was resumed. NOC confirms the shutdown of production and declares force majeure on the Sharara field crude oil exports,” Libya’s oil firm said.

Libya’s fragile security situation may not give OPEC+ a headache in the coming days, while the group of producers is reducing collective output to rebalance and market and prop up oil prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Launches Bold New Electric Vehicle Credit Scheme

Next Post

Belarus Nears Completion Of Major Nuclear Project

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Electric Vehicle Charging
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com