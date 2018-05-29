Another Bank Stops Funding New Coal, Oil Sands, Arctic Oil Projects

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.69 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.31 -0.18 -0.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.899 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 3 hours 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
Urals 20 hours 72.50 -0.90 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 5 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.899 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 5 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 5 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 20 hours 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.63 -3.58 -6.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -2.83 -4.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -2.83 -4.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 -5.73 -9.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.13 -2.83 -4.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.38 -2.83 -4.15%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.63 -2.83 -4.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Giddings 20 hours 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
ANS West Coast 6 days 77.06 -1.09 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.68 -1.15 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.18 -1.15 -1.79%
Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -2.75 -4.51%
Buena Vista 5 days 75.14 -2.83 -3.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 mins Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 4 hours Who is hacking my house?
  • 7 hours Will Tesla's Fate Determine The Future Of The Electric Vehicle Dream?
  • 10 hours Oil Falls As Investors Brace For Output Increases
  • 2 hours It's official: Canadian govt to buy trans mountain
  • 3 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 14 hours живые санкции: Russia’s Lukoil Posts 75% Profit Jump On Crude Strength
  • 9 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 7 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 1 hour How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 13 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 17 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 18 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 16 hours Electric Vehicles Could Finally Be Reducing Norway's Fuel Consumption
  • 1 hour How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 7 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability

Breaking News:

Cuban Oil Refinery Flooded, Oil Spills Into Bay

Crude, Gasoline Prices Slip On Inventory Build

Crude, Gasoline Prices Slip On Inventory Build

Both crude and gasoline prices…

Have Oil Prices Peaked

Have Oil Prices Peaked

Oil prices retreated on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Bank Stops Funding New Coal, Oil Sands, Arctic Oil Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Coal shipping

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said on Tuesday that it would no longer provide project-specific funding for new coal-fired power stations, thermal coal mines, oil sands projects, or Arctic oil projects, becoming the latest major bank to heed investor pressure to step up efforts to fight climate change.

RBS will also stop lending money to mining companies that generate more than 40 percent of their revenues from coal, or to power firms generating more than 40 percent of their electricity from coal.

“If we’re going to support our customers in the long run, then it means addressing the challenge of climate change and the risks and opportunities it presents. We want to help build a cleaner, more sustainable economy for the future, and these policy changes form part of our broader approach to this major issue,” Kirsty Britz, RBS director of sustainable banking, said, as carried by the Financial Times.

RBS’s current total exposure to the oil and gas industry accounts for 0.5 percent of its lending exposures, the bank says. Last year, RBS did not directly finance any new coal mining or coal power projects.

RBS’s announcement follows last month’s statement by another large British bank, HSBC, which said that it would stop providing financing for new coal-fired power plants, and would not provide financial services for new offshore oil and gas projects in the Arctic, and for new greenfield oil sands projects.

BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, said in October 2017 that it would no longer do business with companies whose main business is exploration, production, trading, or marketing of oil and gas from shale or tar sands projects. BNP Paribas also said that it wouldn’t finance any oil or gas exploration or production projects in the Arctic region.

Related: Canada To Buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project

Another France-based bank, Societe Generale, said in 2016 that it was stepping up support for renewable projects, and stopped financing coal-fueled power plants or related infrastructure anywhere in the world.

In one of the strongest signals yet that financing for fossil fuels is increasingly under review among the banking industry, the World Bank said in December 2017 that it would stop financing upstream oil and gas projects after 2019 as part of its support to countries to meet their Paris Climate Agreement targets.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigerian Oil Terminal Delays Add To Supply Concerns

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com