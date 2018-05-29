Lebanon Starts Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.56 -0.17 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.07 -0.42 -0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.900 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 6 hours 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
Urals 23 hours 72.50 -0.90 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 23 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 5 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.900 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 5 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 5 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 23 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 23 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 23 hours 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.63 -3.58 -6.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -2.83 -4.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -2.83 -4.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 -5.73 -9.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.13 -2.83 -4.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.38 -2.83 -4.15%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.63 -2.83 -4.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Giddings 23 hours 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
ANS West Coast 6 days 77.06 -1.09 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 60.68 -1.15 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 63.18 -1.15 -1.79%
Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -2.75 -4.51%
Buena Vista 5 days 75.14 -2.83 -3.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 47 mins Who is hacking my house?
  • 1 hour Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 10 hours Will Tesla's Fate Determine The Future Of The Electric Vehicle Dream?
  • 23 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 13 hours Oil Falls As Investors Brace For Output Increases
  • 16 hours живые санкции: Russia’s Lukoil Posts 75% Profit Jump On Crude Strength
  • 5 hours It's official: Canadian govt to buy trans mountain
  • 1 hour Prince MBS Mystery
  • 55 mins How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 11 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 20 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 16 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 14 hours Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 21 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested

Breaking News:

Cuban Oil Refinery Flooded, Oil Spills Into Bay

Extreme Weather Causes Production Outages In Libya

Extreme Weather Causes Production Outages In Libya

Hot weather in Libya has…

OPEC Unlikely To Open The Oil Taps In June

OPEC Unlikely To Open The Oil Taps In June

OPEC probably won’t decide to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Lebanon Starts Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Offshore rig

Lebanon began on Tuesday its first exploration for oil and gas, after Lebanese authorities approved an offshore exploration plan by an international consortium led by France’s Total, Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said today.

Lebanon—which shares the Levant Basin with Israel, Cyprus, and Syria—has been far behind Israel, and Cyprus in exploring and developing its share of resources due to political impasse over the past few years, a dispute with Israel over Lebanon’s southern maritime border, and the lack of the legislation dividing its waters into exploration blocks.

In early 2017, Lebanon passed key legislation to advance its stalled oil and gas licensing tenders and opened five offshore blocks up for bidding, re-launching the first licensing round after three years of political impasse.

At the end of 2017, Lebanon approved the awards of two exclusive petroleum licenses for exploration and production in two blocks—block 4 and block 9—to a consortium led by Total, and comprised of Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. Total is the operator and holds a 40-percent interest, Eni has another 40 percent, and Novatek owns the remaining 20-percent stake.

The consortium signed in February two exploration and production agreements covering Blocks 4 and 9 offshore Lebanon, providing for the drilling of at least one well per block in the first three years. The consortium’s priority will be to drill a first exploration well on Block 4 next year, Total said.

Related: OPEC Has Regained Its Grip On Oil Markets

“As for Block 9, Total and its partners are fully aware of the Israeli-Lebanese border dispute in the southern part of the block that covers only a very limited area (less than 8% of the block’s surface). Given that, the main prospects are located more than 25km from the disputed area, the consortium confirms that the exploration well on Block 9 will have no interference at all with any fields or prospects located south of the border area,” the French company said at the time.

In a televised statement on Tuesday, minister Khalil said that Lebanon hoped it would launch a second offshore licensing round by the end of this year or early next year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Another Bank Stops Funding New Coal, Oil Sands, Arctic Oil Projects

Next Post

Another Bank Stops Funding New Coal, Oil Sands, Arctic Oil Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com