Angola Receives 45 Bids For Oil Blocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.02 +0.37 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.76 +0.29 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.677 +0.063 +1.74%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.117 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.254 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.254 +0.004 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 17 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 17 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 17 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.93 -1.90 -3.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 70.38 -1.75 -2.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.78 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.13 -1.50 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.13 -1.75 -2.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 70.03 -1.40 -1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.38 -1.80 -2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.65 -1.97 -2.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.74 -1.48 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 16 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 day What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 days COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

U.S. Senate Plans To Penalize Utilities That Miss Climate Targets

Russia Threatens Military Response To U.S. Navy Drills In The Black Sea

Russia Threatens Military Response To U.S. Navy Drills In The Black Sea

Tensions in the Black Sea…

Lebanon On The Brink As Fuel And Electricity Shortages Grip The Country

Lebanon On The Brink As Fuel And Electricity Shortages Grip The Country

Power outages and fuel shortages…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Angola Receives 45 Bids For Oil Blocks

By Irina Slav - Jul 16, 2021, 9:31 AM CDT

Angola has received 15 bids for a total of nine oil blocks the government tendered in 2020, Energy Voice reports, citing the Africa Energy Chamber as saying that 15 companies submitted a total of 45 offers for all of the tendered blocks.

The combined value of the bids topped $1 billion, the Chamber also said.

Angola has been suffering from declining production due to a lack of investment in new exploration. The tender results are rather encouraging for the West African country that is the continent's second-largest oil exporter, struggling to get its oil industry back on track after years of mismanagement and corruption at the state oil company.

All the nine blocks tendered are onshore, with early exploration results pointing to 13 commercially viable fields, per the Energy Voice report, and one natural gas field. The estimated reserves at these fields range between 5 and 40 million barrels of crude. More reserves are likely to be discovered with further exploration, the Africa Energy Chamber noted, citing the national petroleum agency.

Earlier this year, Italy's Eni struck oil offshore Angola. The company said it believed the exploration well, drilled at 500 meters in the Cuica exploration prospect, could hold as much as 200 to 250 million barrels of oil and presents the second big oil discovery in the area. 

"The well-head location, intentionally placed close to East Hub's subsea network, will allow a fast-track tie-in of the exploration well and relevant production, thus immediately creating value while extending the Armada Olombendo FPSO production plateau. It is expected that production will start within six months after discovery," Eni stated

Angola currently produces less than 1.3 million bpd of crude, and it is not only because it is bound by its OPEC membership to keep a cap on output. The country has a much larger production potential, but it has yet to be realized, and the 2020 tender appears to have been a potentially significant step in that direction.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

Next Post

Greenland Ditches Oil Exploration Efforts After 50 Years Of Failure

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com