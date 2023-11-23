Angola Not Considering OPEC Exit as Output Dispute Roils

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.93 -1.17 -1.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.84 -1.12 -1.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.19 -1.15 -1.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.906 +0.009 +0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.206 -0.027 -1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%
Chart Mars US 20 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.206 -0.027 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.80 +1.02 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.33 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.75 -2.30 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 723 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.49 -2.90 -3.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.95 -2.44 -2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 176 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 52.77 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 79.92 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 78.17 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 68.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 65.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.97 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 63.52 -0.06 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.61 +1.96 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wasting money down under
  • 1 day Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Angola Not Considering OPEC Exit as Output Dispute Roils

Innovative Glass Coating Harnesses Cosmic Cold for Climate Control

Innovative Glass Coating Harnesses Cosmic Cold for Climate Control

Researchers have developed a new…

Global Uranium Shortage Spurs Investment Frenzy

Global Uranium Shortage Spurs Investment Frenzy

The price of yellowcake, a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Angola Not Considering OPEC Exit as Output Dispute Roils

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 23, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

In the aftermath of a postponement in the next OPEC+ meeting for four days to November 30 over oil output quotas, Angola is not considering quitting the cartel, an official told Bloomberg on Thursday morning. 

“There’s no thinking in that direction,” Angola OPEC governor Estevao Pedro told Bloomberg by telephone, ensuring markets that Africa’s second-largest producer had no intentions of rocking the boat to that extent. 

Crude oil prices plunged by over 4% on Wednesday and continued their downward spiral on Thursday after OPEC+ officially delayed its meeting originally scheduled for this Sunday, by four days. At issue is disagreement among OPEC members on production levels, African nations Angola, Nigeria and Congo reportedly seeking higher quotas than those agreed upon at the Cartel’s June meeting. 

According to Bloomberg, the cartel needs additional time to address quotas, suggesting that Saudi Arabia has expressed discontent with Africa quotes while the Kingdom shoulders the bulk of the output cut burden. There was also speculation, according to Bloomberg, that Angola could quit the cartel amid the dispute.

The UAE, the third-largest OPEC producer, may now raise its oil output for 2024 after having won a higher quota in the latest OPEC+ agreement. For years, the UAE has been fighting to increase its quota as it raises production capacity.

But the Saudi rift with the UAE over output targets was resolved at the expense of African nations. 

"OPEC squared the books on increasing UAE’s quota... by reducing the targets for the African nations that were underperforming their required production numbers," RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft said in a note, cited by Reuters. Croft told Bloomberg that the dispute with Angola may be “difficult to bridge”. 

African nations had their output quotas reduced in June due to reduced capabilities, with Angola already falling short of its production targets. The country produced 1.17 million barrels per day in October. Nigeria, on the other hand, has been producing above its targets for 2024. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Faces UK Trial Over Oil Spills in Nigeria

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com