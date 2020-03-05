Analysts Continue To Slash Oil Demand Growth Estimates

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 46.21 +0.31 +0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 49.99 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.761 -0.011 -0.62%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.99 -0.66 -1.25%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 48.25 +0.95 +2.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.37 -0.65 -1.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.761 -0.011 -0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.79 -0.99 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 52.82 -0.92 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.24 -0.38 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.97 -0.74 -1.40%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 52.78 -0.24 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.20 -0.29 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.99 -0.66 -1.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.38 -0.40 -1.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 47.63 -0.40 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 47.18 -0.40 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.53 -0.40 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.78 -0.40 -1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.78 -0.40 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.03 -0.40 -0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 45.78 -0.40 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.28 -0.40 -1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 42.50 -0.75 -1.73%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 50.56 -0.29 -0.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 39.85 -0.88 -2.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 43.80 -0.88 -1.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 43.80 -0.88 -1.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 42.50 -0.75 -1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.51 -0.40 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 9 minutes Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 11 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 3 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 48 mins Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 7 hours China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 5 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 1 hour Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 1 day Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 2 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 5 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 12 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 38 mins Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 1 day China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day On Venezuela

Breaking News:

Venezuela Can't Afford To Tackle Its Gas Flaring Problem

Goldman Sachs: Brent Oil Could Drop To $45 In April

Goldman Sachs: Brent Oil Could Drop To $45 In April

In the second downward revision…

OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Analysts Continue To Slash Oil Demand Growth Estimates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2020, 3:30 PM CST Oil storage

As the coronavirus spreads fast outside China, dampening consumer and business sentiment, analysts continue cutting their forecasts of oil demand growth this year.

In one of the latest downward revisions, Rystad Energy slashed on Thursday its global oil demand growth projection to just 500,000 bpd for this year, down from an initial pre-outbreak estimate of 1.1 million bpd, which was cut by 25 percent in February.

“Our data now point to a much more pessimistic outcome, with growth likely to fall to merely 500,000 bpd, and this is assuming that the Covid-19 epidemic will largely be contained by the end of June, which in turn implies a further downside risk,” Rystad Energy said on Thursday.

Rystad’s revised oil demand growth forecast comes after IHS Markit warned that oil demand in Q1 would likely register the largest decline on record, larger even than the slump that accompanied the 2008 financial crisis.

Even if the OPEC+ coalition agrees on Friday to deepen the current cuts by 1.5 million bpd in Q2, this will not be enough to rebalance the market and prop up prices, according to Bjørnar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy’s Senior Vice President, Head of Oil Markets.

The OPEC+ group is meeting on Friday in Vienna, where OPEC will be trying to persuade Russia to sign up to a massive 1.5 million bpd cut in Q2. 

If Russia agrees to this proposal, Brent Crude prices could stay above $50 a barrel, as long as Libya’s 1 million bpd production remains shut in, Rystad says.

All three scenarios Rystad has modeled include the assumption that Libya’s production will return to normal in April.

If OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners reach a kind of a ‘low-level compromise’—agreeing to deepen the cuts by 600,000 bpd in Q2 and extending the current agreement— Brent Crude prices could fall to the low $40s in the second quarter.

In the least likely, as per Rystad, ‘no deal’ scenario, the lack of agreement tomorrow would result in a huge oversupply on the market and Brent could drop to $40.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

PetroChina Declares Force Majeure On Gas Imports

Next Post

Glencore Managers Bail To Form Own Energy Trading Startup

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com